ASTP highlights ongoing issues with information blocking

Since the information blocking regulation went into effect in April 2021, the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy and ONC has received daily information blocking complaints, according to a Health IT Buzz blog post.

Notably, almost 90% of information blocking complaints received by ASTP/ONC have been against healthcare providers.

ASTP listening sessions have revealed various concerns about potential information blocking activity. For instance, healthcare providers might be imposing preconditions on the access, exchange and use of electronic health information (EHI) that the HIPAA Privacy Rule or jurisdictional laws do not require.

Other concerns include perceived barriers to data access, such as gatekeeping, delays and challenges in establishing the connection or registration of apps for patient data access.

ASTP has outlined certain practices that would or would likely implicate the information blocking regulations in rulemaking and FAQs.

For instance, the following practices would likely constitute information blocking:

A healthcare provider who has a locally hosted EHR certified to 170.315(g)(10) does not automatically publish its service base URLs and only provides them to specific apps, preventing applications from accessing data that should be readily available through standardized application programming interfaces (APIs).

A healthcare provider who locally manages its FHIR servers without a certified API developer's help refuses to provide a certified API developer with the FHIR service base URL(s) necessary for patients to access their EHI.

A healthcare provider chooses not to allow patients to directly transmit or request for direct transmission of their EHI to a third party when their EHR developer's patient portal offers this capability.

A healthcare provider has the capability to provide same-day EHI access in a form and format requested by a patient or a patient's healthcare provider but takes several days to respond.

A healthcare provider states that the certified API is only available for patient access and not for access by other authorized parties such as other providers.