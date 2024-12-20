HTI-3 final rule updates information blocking exceptions

Through the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy, HHS has released the HTI-3 final rule, which updates two information blocking exceptions and adds a new exception to protect reproductive healthcare access.

Privacy exception revisions The Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy (ASTP) expanded the application of the "sub-exception" designed to cover actors' choice to restrict the sharing of an individual's electronic health information (EHI) at the individual's request. In particular, the final rule removes a limitation to individual-requested restrictions that was contingent on whether another law required the EHI be accessed, exchanged or used. Notably, the revised sub-exception does not override other laws compelling disclosure of EHI against the individual's wishes.

Infeasibility exception revisions The HTI-3 final rule finalizes changes to the segmentation condition as proposed in the Patient Engagement, Information Sharing and Public Health Interoperability (HTI-2) proposed rule. The segmentation condition applies where an actor cannot unambiguously segment certain EHI that may be withheld under other exceptions from EHI that could be shared. The updates maintain the prior applicability of the segmentation condition while expanding the segmentation condition to specifically cover all the sub-exceptions under the privacy exception and the new "protecting care access" information blocking exception.