Startup's eBPF APM tools turn up heat on Datadog

The DevOps team at a New York-based insurer will soon place a big bet on a startup's Kubernetes monitoring tools, which could partially replace Datadog because of an approach to data gathering that requires no instrumentation.

Lemonade Inc., founded in 2015, sells renter, homeowner, car, pet and term life insurance through a digital platform that uses automation and analytics to keep its labor costs low, even as it has grown to more than 1 million paying customers. This approach extends to the company's DevOps team, primarily located in Israel, which supports some 200 developers with five DevOps engineers.

Observability data is key to driving the automation required to maintain this ratio while ensuring resilient systems for about 100 application services, said Avital Tamir, DevOps lead at Lemonade. Most of that data has been gathered through Datadog's software, which covers the IT infrastructure as well as application performance management (APM).

The company grew over the last five years at a compound annual growth rate of 150% and from 23 employees at its founding to more than 1,000. So did the cost of observability in terms of software licensing and developer time for manual instrumentation, Tamir said.

"The billing for Datadog just kept growing and growing. And looking a few years ahead, we kind of figured we need to start doing something that's a little more cost effective," Tamir said. "Not only that but also to open up the possibility of storing metrics for long periods of time … with high cardinality and without going bankrupt."

Tamir didn't specify how much spending on Datadog had been projected to grow long term. But he did say its licensing costs were expected to triple this year compared with last year. That put the goal of storing more data for longer to feed historical analytics engines largely out of reach.

Groundcover's dashboard puts eBPF data from Kubernetes into context and prioritizes alerts.