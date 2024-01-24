Boost productivity with these PowerShell GUI examples

Although PowerShell is a command-line environment, it is possible to create GUI-based PowerShell scripts. With examples ranging from simple to complex, GUI-based PowerShell scripts can be a great addition to any team's PowerShell strategies.

From an IT standpoint, there are two main reasons you might choose to build a GUI for a PowerShell script. First, if you find yourself regularly using a particular PowerShell cmdlet that requires multiple parameters, you can use a GUI as an alternative to tedious typing.

For example, a GUI can simplify the process of creating a Hyper-V VM. The process normally involves entering the New-VM cmdlet, followed by several parameters. However, the GUI can prompt the user for the required information and then supply that information to the New-VM cmdlet behind the scenes, thus automating the VM creation process.

GUI-based PowerShell scripts are also commonly employed when the IT department needs to create a script that someone outside of IT will use. Implementing a GUI enhances the script's usability, making it more accessible for non-IT personnel.

This tutorial covers two examples: creating simple PowerShell GUIs, and the more complex process of using a PowerShell GUI to create a Hyper-V VM. By following these steps and commands, teams can streamline the creation of PowerShell scripts, turning a time-consuming and complex process into one that's efficient and straightforward.

How to create a PowerShell GUI Although GUI-based PowerShell scripts are often complex, it's relatively easy to create a simple GUI. Let's create a simple script that displays the words "Hello World" inside a text box within a GUI. 1. Load required assemblies The first step when creating a GUI-based PowerShell script is to load the required assemblies. Load the System.Windows.Forms assembly and the System.Drawing assembly with the following commands. Add-Type -AssemblyName System.Windows.Forms Add-Type -AssemblyName System.Drawing 2. Create GUI interface elements Next, create the individual interface elements that you will use within the GUI. This might include labels (text), text boxes, combo boxes (menus), buttons or other graphical elements. Although the exact lines of code will vary based on the GUI element you create, the basic process is the same for most GUI elements. The following example code block highlights the basic process. $OutputBox = New-Object System.Windows.Forms.textbox $OutputBox.Text = "Hello World" $OutputBox.Multiline = $False $OutputBox.Size = New-Object System.Drawing.Size(100,100) $OutputBox.Location = new-object System.Drawing.Size(20,80) To define a GUI interface element, create a variable that will represent that element. In my example, the variable represents a textbox object because I call the variable $OutputBox and set it equal to New-Object System.Windows.Forms.textbox . 3. Define element attributes Once you define a GUI interface element object, you must then pin various attributes to that object. These attributes might include things like the size, color, position or font the object uses. Many of the available attributes are optional, but you almost always must define the object's size and location. The location is relative to the upper left corner of the GUI window. In my example code block, the object is located 20 pixels to the right of and 80 pixels below the window's upper-left corner. The size is set to 100 pixels wide by 100 pixels tall. My example is a single line text box because $OutputBox.Multiline is set to False . As such, Windows will ignore the text box height and simply make the text box as tall as it needs to be to accommodate a single line of text. 4. Create a form object Next, create a form object. The form is essentially the GUI; it's basically an empty canvas. You can see the form creation process in the following code block. $Form = New-Object Windows.Forms.Form $Form.Text = "Posey's Example GUI" $Form.Width = 300 $Form.Height = 200 $Form.BackColor="LightBlue" Here, I have created a form object and tied it to a variable named $Form . The form's size is 300 pixels wide by 200 pixels high. I have also opted to color the form light blue and give the window the name "Posey's Example GUI." Now that you have defined the form, tell PowerShell to add your individual GUI elements to the form. In this case, I have a single GUI element called $OutputBox . You can add it to the form by using the following command. $Form.Controls.add($OutputBox) PowerShell tip: Screen-clearing Incidentally, there is no concept of clearing the screen with PowerShell forms. If you need to clear the screen, remove the GUI elements. You can add or remove GUI elements at any point in the script. 5. Activate the form The last step in the process is to activate and display the form. You can do so using these lines of code. $Form.Add_Shown({$Form.Activate()}) $Form.ShowDialog() Figure 1. Following the example code and steps results in a simple