In WAN evolution, is software-defined now implied?

The question is an interesting one: Is software-defined WAN now just the WAN? In other words, has the idea of software-defined become the norm to the point where we don't need to specify it anymore in relation to the WAN?

The answer: Not yet, but the day is coming. As SD-WAN chips away at the market, it's quietly redefining what network teams want from their WAN.

Keep in mind: SD-WAN has already pretty much supplanted most legacy WAN optimization, which is now routinely an add-on to an SD-WAN service rather than a standalone purchase. WANs that had optimizers are now mostly SD-WANs.

So, what about the rest of the WANs? The writing is on the wall.

SD-WAN features become baseline expectation Even for businesses with modest IT needs, it's increasingly difficult to get much done without network connectivity. As a result, tolerance for outages is decreasing. For businesses setting up new locations, redundant and active-active WAN connectivity using whatever media is available -- coax, copper, fiber or wireless -- from whichever provider with automatic failover is becoming the baseline expectation. This also happens to be the baseline functionality of SD-WAN. At the same time, WAN staff are getting harder to find as seasoned professionals retire and are not replaced by new workers. SD-WAN's emphasis on automation makes it a natural option for helping network teams adjust to network changes, expectations and innovation. Note also, network as a service (NaaS) offerings mostly provide key SD-WAN functionality. The increasing number of organizations that now opt for NaaS have, in effect, shifted to SD-WAN. And, increasingly, traditional managed WANs are also managed SD-WANs. The MSPs see they can get more profit from networks that are easier to manage and more resilient.