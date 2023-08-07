SDI swaps Cisco wired, wireless LAN for Nile NaaS

Tech vendors define their network as a service offerings based on product strategies, creating divergent definitions that confuse tech shoppers hoping to hand off networking responsibilities to someone else for a reasonable price.

Gartner defines NaaS as taking on-premises infrastructure and converting it into an on-demand service that can scale up or down depending on enterprises' needs. That type of service is difficult for vendors to deliver satisfactorily today, said Gartner analyst Jonathan Forest.

"We don't envision that it will be a dominant consumption model for the foreseeable future," he said. "It could at some point way, way in the future -- we don't know -- but in the near term, it's one of various consumption models."

During the next two to three years, NaaS will become a viable option for small to midsize companies short on IT staff and resources, according to Gartner. In the meantime, investors are betting that NaaS offered through a monthly subscription will eventually grow into a multibillion-dollar market.

That thinking was behind the recent $175 million investment round for Nile, a startup founded last year by former Cisco CEO John Chambers and Pankaj Patel, former Cisco chief development officer. Nile competes with offerings from Cisco and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"The way we think about Nile is it's not innovation on networking; it's bringing automation and simplicity into the world of networking," said Sumant Mandal, managing partner of March Capital, which led the latest round with Sanabil Investments. "It's almost like you're having electricity delivered."

Nile's customer reference, supply chain software maker SDI, fits Nile's sweet spot, enterprises between 500 and 5,000 employees. A year and a half ago, SDI CTO Neil Clover chose Nile based on the experience of its founders and no longer having to manage the wired and wireless LAN of Cisco Meraki switches and roughly 20 Aerohive Networks access points.

Clover handed Nile the LAN covering SDI's 31,000-square-foot Bristol, Pa., headquarters with roughly 250 workers. The facility has a kitchen, a small auditorium, offices and cubicles in a restored warehouse with a history in manufacturing, including biplanes in World War I and shipbuilding in World War II. The facility has 30-foot-high ceilings and lots of metal beams.

"It's a very bouncy environment, from a Wi-Fi perspective," Clover said. "It wasn't a simple doctor's office kind of thing."

The first step was a site survey to determine the best location for Nile's 24-port switch and 17 access points to reach the desired quality of service. Nile usually does the network design and the wiring and configures and installs the equipment. However, because SDI was one of its first customers, Clover led the installation based on his experience deploying Wi-Fi systems at Merrill Lynch, Citibank and General Motors.

"This was insanely easy," Clover said of the switch to Nile. "It was really simple."

Nile handles network management, while Clover's IT staff monitors the system through a customer portal.

Nile watches for problems through synthetic monitoring. The company plugs into electrical outlet devices that are about half the size of a business card box and simulate people joining and using the network, Clover said.

Nile uses Media Access Control Security to encrypt data traveling on the network, and the Nile Service Block (NSB) provides connectivity-as-a-service within a location. Nile's technology authenticates each device connecting to the NSB, which monitors devices for abnormal behavior.

Clover declined to provide specific numbers but estimated that SDI reduced the total costs of having a wired and wireless LAN by a third. Nile charges a monthly fee for its service, and there are no capital expenditures, Clover said.

NaaS offerings are typically more expensive for enterprises that upgrade networking gear every seven to nine years, a cycle many large enterprises use, Forest said.

Nile doesn't offer a service that would cover SDI's 51 offices with three to 10 employees, Clover said. However, he will switch those locations to Nile if the opportunity arises.

"I'm waiting for Nile to come out with a smaller, tiny footprint," Clover said. "As soon as they do, we're all in on that."

Questions to consider about enterprise NaS