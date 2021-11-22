Cryptocurrency exchange BTC-Alpha confirms ransomware attack

Cryptocurrency exchange BTC-Alpha suffered a ransomware attack earlier this month, and the company's founder has blamed a competitor.

Reports of a potential attack surfaced last week when threat intelligence firm DarkTracer posted a screenshot to Twitter of a public leak site operated by the Lockbit ransomware group that claimed to have encrypted BTC-Alpha's data. Lockbit threatened to leak the stolen data if a ransom was not paid by Dec. 1. That same day, a press release on PRLeap from Alpha founder and CEO Vitalii Bodnar alleged the attack was the work of a competing cryptocurrency firm.

BTC-Alpha did not issue a public statement on its website.

In a Telegram chat with SearchSecurity, BTC-Alpha confirmed it was "hacked in the beginning of November" and that work at the U.K.-based cryptocurrency platform had already resumed. When asked about the PR Leap statement from Bodnar, Alpha told SearchSecurity that "Vitalii Bodnar feels like a competitor was responsible for the attack."

Though the company did not reveal which competitor it believes is behind the attack, further information on the incident was provided on the official Telegram channel of the exchange.