Apple files lawsuit against spyware vendor NSO Group

BREAKING -- Apple has filed a lawsuit against NSO Group, claiming the spyware vendor was directly involved in attacks on Apple users.

In a complaint filed Tuesday, Apple said it took legal action in response to "deliberate" efforts by the defendants to "target and attack Apple customers, products and servers." Additionally, the lawsuit claims that "NSO's malicious activities have exploited Apple's products, injured Apple's users and damaged Apple's business."

"Defendants are notorious hackers -- amoral 21st century mercenaries who have created highly sophisticated cyber-surveillance machinery that invites routine and flagrant abuse," the complaint said.

That abuse was documented by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, which added NSO to its banned entity list earlier this month. According to a press release by the Commerce Department, evidence revealed that the Israel-based firm "developed and supplied" spyware used to target government officials, journalists, businesspeople, activists, academics and embassy workers.

The spyware, known as Pegasus, was also linked to the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 and allegedly involved in an attack against WhatsApp and Facebook in 2019. While Apple's lawsuit does not mention Kashaoggi, the complaint alleges NSO Group enabled customers to abuse its product to target journalists and activist as well as government officials, businesspeople, academics and even U.S. citizens.

The complaint also accused NSO Group of being actively involved in the attacks on Apple and its customers -- a charge that NSO Group has repeatedly denied over the years. "On information and belief, Defendants provide consulting and expert services to their clients, assist them with their deployment and use of Pegasus, and participate in their attacks on Apple devices, servers and users," the lawsuit said.

Apple claimed NSO Group also used an exploit, dubbed ForcedEntry, to spread spyware through Apple's servers from February to September of this year. However, Apple said it patched the flaw and has not observed any "successful remote attacks against devices running iOS 15 and later versions." It is still notifying "a small number of users" targeted by ForcedEntry.

Apple is seeking three permanent injunctions, including one that would ban NSO Group from using Apple products. The other injunctions would ban NSO Group from developing and distributing any malware designed for Apple products and require the spyware company to locate and destroy all data it collected from Apple customers.

Reporting in progress -- full story to follow.