Bernalillo County ransomware attack still felt weeks later

Nearly every portion of government services in New Mexico's largest county has been disrupted at one point during the last several weeks, impacting tens of thousands of residents and with no timeline for a full recovery.

On Jan. 5, government workers in Bernalillo County discovered that their offices had suffered a devastating ransomware attack. The computer systems in the government offices as well as the websites of several county departments were taken offline by the attack, but it was not announced whether any ransom was paid.

The attack impacted the 675,000 residents in Bernalillo County, including those living in New Mexico's most populous city, Albuquerque.

More than two weeks after the attack, the county is still feeling the deep impacts of the system breach. While many of services are up and running again, several key aspects of the local government are still down.

On Monday, Jan. 17, the county announced that the Clerk's Office would only be offering "limited services" for residents who came in person, despite stating on Jan. 14 that it was fully restored. The county has not specified what exactly the Clerk's Office is able to fulfill currently but did say that the online services are functioning.

In a statement to SearchSecurity, Bernalillo County Communications Director Tia Bland said "the recovery is ongoing" and that there is currently "no timeline for complete restoration" of the system.

Allan Liska, a ransomware researcher at Recorded Future, discussed the timetable for ransomware attacks like this one, which often require different types of recovery, from the retrieval of data and operations to the restructuring of network systems.

"The full recovery can take months -- with Baltimore, it's taken years," Liska said. "There is the recovery of getting services back up and running, and that generally happens within a few weeks and a few months for one of these attacks. What also happens with one of these attacks is what we call technical debt that has accumulated in these towns and these counties. Projects that people have been asking for, for years and years that couldn't get funding but then suddenly, the funding is available for."

Technical debt is a term that describes an organization's under-investments in IT and cybersecurity, which is a typical problem for many municipal governments. A cyber attack, especially ransomware, can put the problem under a microscope.

"Part of this reason is because when you're attacked, you're going to get a whole lot of attention from your cyber insurance provider, and you might not get your policy renewed if you don't put these [security] policies and projects in place," Liska said. "That second part, that shoring up of your defenses, that part can take years."

Bernalillo County first alerted residents to the ransomware attack on Jan. 5, the same day the attack occurred.