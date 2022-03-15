Infosec news cycles: How quickly do they fade?

Widespread critical vulnerabilities and major cyber attacks often fade from the public consciousness in a matter of weeks, even as the impact of these events linger for months and years.

Since the end of 2020, numerous incidents and vulnerabilities reached beyond the realm of security professionals and into the mainstream: the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, widespread Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities ProxyLogon and ProxyShell, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack and the Log4shell vulnerability in Log4j, to name a few.

There are wide-reaching effects in these cases; tens of thousands of servers may have been left vulnerable, or a federal government may have been compromised. Yet no matter what the story is, the bulk of public attention given to an event often dies down within a few weeks.

Examples of this can be found on Google Trends, which tracks the interest in a Google search term over time. The Google Trends spike for the term "Log4j" lasted about a month. "SolarWinds" also lasted around a month before tapering off, as did "Colonial Pipeline."

Terms connected to the Microsoft Exchange Server vulnerabilities like "ProxyLogon" and "Exchange Server" had similar spikes, albeit with a slower fade back to pre-vulnerability interest levels -- potentially due to newer Exchange vulnerabilities being discovered in the months following ProxyLogon's disclosure last March.

Shortened news cycles could have negative effects for enterprises and their infosec teams. For example, Log4Shell received a significant amount of media attention -- thanks to the scope and severity of the flaw -- over the course of several weeks. A recent study by Immersive Labs found it took security teams an average of two days to fully address the Log4j vulnerability, compared to an overall average of 96 days for all other vulnerabilities.