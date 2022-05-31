Microsoft zero day exploited in the wild, workarounds released

A zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft Office is under active exploitation in the wild, and while there isn't a patch yet, the software giant has released workarounds to prevent attacks.

The vulnerability, CVE-2022-30190, first came to light on Friday courtesy of Nao_sec, an independent group of security researchers. Nao­_sec reported on Twitter that it spotted a malicious document in VirusTotal, uploaded by a user in Belarus, that referenced the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT).

"It uses Word's external link to load the HTML and then uses the "ms-msdt" scheme to execute PowerShell code," Nao_sec said in a tweet.

Over the weekend, other security researchers examined the document and confirmed the existence of a Microsoft zero-day vulnerability that had been exploited in the wild earlier. Independent security researcher Kevin Beaumont published a blog post Sunday on the flaw, which he nicknamed "Follina," and noted that additional samples of in-the-wild exploitation had been uploaded to VirusTotal in April.

Interesting maldoc was submitted from Belarus. It uses Word's external link to load the HTML and then uses the "ms-msdt" scheme to execute PowerShell code.https://t.co/hTdAfHOUx3 pic.twitter.com/rVSb02ZTwt — nao_sec (@nao_sec) May 27, 2022

According to Beaumont, the vulnerability allows a Microsoft Word document to execute code through MSDT even if macros are disabled. The additional samples included Russian language documents that appeared to be related to job interviews.

Managed threat detection vendor Huntress Labs published a threat report Sunday calling the Microsoft zero day a "novel initial access technique" that can be executed in one click or less. "This is an enticing attack for adversaries as it is tucked inside of a Microsoft Word document without macros to trigger familiar warning signs to users -- but with the ability to run remotely hosted code," wrote John Hammond, senior security researcher at Huntress.