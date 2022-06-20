Healthcare breaches on the rise in 2022

Healthcare breaches have increased significantly in recent months, according to U.S. government data.

A list created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) includes at least 125 electronic data breaches of healthcare organizations reported since the beginning of April. One notable example is the Yuma Regional Medical Center in Arizona; the hospital recently disclosed that it was struck by a ransomware attack that exposed the data of 700,000 individuals.

The Yuma breach was one of the largest disclosed during the last two and a half months, and the largest breach to be identified as a ransomware attack.

It was detected on April 25 and at first identified solely as a data breach before its confirmation as ransomware in letters to potential victims. According to the notification, individuals' Social Security numbers and other personal data were stolen. The facility's services remained mostly unaffected, however, thanks to backups and other emergency procedures.

While the healthcare industry has always been a target of threat actors and particularly ransomware groups because of a lack of cybersecurity funding, 2022 has already shown a sharp increase in the rate of breaches.

Between Jan. 1 and May 31, HHS listed 244 electronic data breaches of healthcare organizations with at least 500 victims on its site. The figure for that same range in 2021 was 137.

HHS data On the HHS website, it lists all active investigations from the past 24 months into healthcare breaches that affect at least 500 people. The site also provides the regulations requiring it and clarifies the reporting process. "The regulations, developed by OCR, require health care providers and other HIPAA-covered entities to promptly notify affected individuals of a breach, as well as the HHS Secretary and the media in cases where a breach affects more than 500 individuals," the site states. "Breaches affecting fewer than 500 individuals will be reported to the HHS Secretary on an annual basis." The list of electronic data breaches ranges from local institutions that barely meet the 500 victim requirement to national and international breaches that exposed personal data of millions. While the Yuma attack was the largest data breach in April, it has since been surpassed by breaches in California and Massachusetts disclosed in May. The Partnership HealthPlan of California breach disclosed May 18 had 854,913 victims, and the breach of Shields Health Care Group in Quincy, Mass., had 2 million victims across more than 50 facilities. Shields Health Care said that personal data such as names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical records, addresses and insurance information could have been accessed in the breach. In total, there have been 21 instances since April 1 in which a healthcare organization suffered a data breach that affected at least 50,000 people. When the bar is raised to 100,000 victims, there were still 10 such breaches.