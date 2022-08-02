New Microsoft tools aim to protect expanding attack surface

Microsoft launched two new Defender tools Thursday in response to a growing attack surface with increasingly advanced threat actors.

The cloud-driven services, Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management (EASM) and Microsoft Defender Threat Intelligence (TI), are intended to help security teams better understand threats from both internal and external standpoints, including identifying vulnerabilities and entry points to an environment. Like other Microsoft Defender tools, customers can subscribe to the services and access them through online portals.

The offerings, which can be used to protect on-premises and cloud infrastructures, were built with RiskIQ technology, a security intelligence vendor Microsoft acquired one year ago.

With that technology, the new tools aim to assist companies with common mistakes such as unknown exposed ports, which are often used as an initial attack vector.

Rob Lefferts, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 Security, said open ports are a big problem for organizations. Many times, enterprises are unaware that risks such as those are even present in their infrastructures.

"For customers I talk to, it's surprising how often they are surprised," Lefferts said. "It's important to get on top of that, but the fact of the matter is, it's companies that have been around for decades and their infrastructure is built up. It's easy for someone to make a new mistake."

One goal of EASM is to allow security teams to view the infrastructure the same way an attacker would in order to get ahead of them, Lefferts said. Attackers are trying to build graphs, he said, to draw a map through an organization to its crown jewels. They may start trying to connect to a node, or find accounts and credentials. Compromised credentials and a lack of multifactor authentication are ongoing problems for cloud security.

For a broader attack, Lefferts said threat actors may directly target Active Directory, or a CFO's email account.

"As defenders trying to think what will these graphs look like, we tell them where to start," he said.

For example, if a threat actor is going to scan for open ports, companies can do that ahead of time to gain visibility into where those are.

Even without that specific threat, Lefferts said there's a lot of chaos in any big organization. One example he provided was if a marketing team hires a vendor to put up a website and the vendor doesn't use existing company infrastructure.

"They put it somewhere on the internet and all the sudden, there's this thing attached to your company brand and when it gets hacked people will think you got hacked, and no one will understand the difference," he said.

Subsequently, the responsibility would fall on the CISO, so understanding the organization's broad footprint and the resulting expansion of attack surface is important, he said.

In April, Microsoft published a blog that examined the growth of attack surface using RiskIQ data. With more than 100,000 hosts and 613 new domains created each minute, Microsoft said both legitimate organizations and threat actors contribute to that growth. Additionally, the blog noted the move to remote work has created a shift where "sometimes, threat actors know more about an organization's attack surface than their SOC [security operations center] does."

External attack surface management is a newer category in the cybersecurity industry. While there are other products available, Lefferts highlighted how Microsoft leveraged its acquisition of RiskIQ to create tools in this space that focus on external attack surface from a threat actor's point of view, while also giving customers the visibility and control to address any issues.

"The thing we think we're doing to make this more powerful for folks is to give them the ability to look across all the places they have infrastructure, the ability to connect Microsoft Defender and then the ability, if you are using Azure, to self-service your protection and service insights to tell them to turn off the thing that was causing the particular problem," he said.