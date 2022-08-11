SentinelOne discusses the rise of data-wiping malware

Using the Ukraine invasion timeline, full of DDoS attacks, hacktivists and data-wiping malware, SentinelOne researchers examined the real-world impact of cyber war.

Tom Hegel, senior threat researcher at SentinelOne, and Juan Andrés Guerrero-Saade, principal threat researcher at SentinelOne, kicked off their Black Hat 2022 session Tuesday by calling the term cyber war "terrible." From a Western context, Guerrero-Saade said it is associated with its "own domain of warfare -- self-contained and self-sufficient -- which is not a reality of war."

To demonstrate the reality of the ongoing conflict, Hagel and Guerrero-Saade analyzed the preparation leading up to the invasion, looked at instances that occurred in the first week or months, broke down known wipers, and sophistication levels and goals of those attacks, whether for destructive purposes or espionage. They observed certain aspects that demonstrated a change in the cybersecurity industry related to this conflict.

One prime example was the increased use of data-wiping malware, such as HermeticWiper, AcidWiper, WhisperGate and CaddyWiper.

"Before this, there was maybe a dozen wipers used by nation-states. Wipers weren't something you saw every day," Guerrero-Saade said during the session.

Since the beginning of 2022, SentinelOne has observed at least seven strains of wiper malware targeting Ukraine. An important question addressed during the session was: Why are there so many wipers? The researchers said they believe it reflects more on a biased observation and a lack of telemetry.

"What you're seeing is the activity we're meant to see. The reason wipers weren't very popular with nation-states before is you had to make a decision to lose the access you had, that you could have had for two years, in order to make a political statement," Guerrero-Saade said during the session.

Guerrero-Saade told SearchSecurity that, while most of the attacks have been wipers and DoS attacks, the discovery of new industrial control system (ICS) malware called Incontroller was alarming.

"That was a professional job by a skilled contractor to create new [ICS] malware, and it's great that they discovered it before it was deployed, but we have no idea where they were planning to use it," he said.

Varying levels of preparation The researchers also brought up the question of whether the uses were random or tactical. Believing that Russians are incredibly well organized and deploying their data-wiping malware coordinated with kinetic attacks, for example, is giving them too much credit, according to Guerrero-Sade. The earliest data SentinelOne had came from ESET and dates to October 2021, which speaks to the level of preparation. There is some tooling that suggests that some of it had already been sitting around, the researchers said, while others were thrown together to try and support the war effort. While examining the Linux side of attacks, they observed a decent amount of obfuscation. Attacks weren't just deleting directories and discs, but also purging memory. However, after deobfuscating, they found the main logic was simple. "You can complain as much as you want about Windows, but this is a 200-line script that can just break a Linux system," Guerrero-Saade said. From their perspective, on the Linux side, Hegel said it appears the malware and tools were slammed together. Guerrero-Saade also brought up the possibility that it could be a statement to how bad Linux security is and that they just didn't catch it before.