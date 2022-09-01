Microsoft discloses 'high-severity' TikTok vulnerability

Microsoft disclosed a verification bypass vulnerability in TikTok's Android application, raising concerns about the security and functionality of the popular social media app.

In a blog post Wednesday, Microsoft detailed the TikTok vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-28799, which could enable threat actors to hijack accounts and publicize private videos, send messages and upload videos under the users' accounts. While TikTok fixed the flaw and Microsoft confirmed it did not observe in-the-wild exploitation, the vulnerability heightened concerns over access to private data as well as the in-app browser functionality.

Microsoft said the TikTok vulnerability affected both versions of the Android app -- the company has one version for East and Southeast Asia, and one for all other countries -- which have more than 1 billion downloads through the Google Play store.

In an email to TechTarget Editorial, TikTok said it had "discovered and quickly fixed a vulnerability in some older versions of the Android application."

Researchers outlined a proof-of-concept attack and additional risks in the Microsoft blog post. To exploit the flaw, an attacker would send a phishing link to the targeted user, which if clicked would enable access to sensitive information. However, Microsoft emphasized that exploitation would have required several issues to be chained together, including exposed JavaScript methods. Microsoft uncovered 70 JavaScript methods actors could have leveraged after connecting to the app.

This discovery, coupled with previous research, led Microsoft to issue a warning on the significant risks associated with JavaScript interfaces. If the interface becomes compromised, attackers can "execute code using the application's ID and privileges," according to the blog.

The TikTok vulnerability was found in the way the Android app handles deep links, which Microsoft described as "a special hyperlink that links to a specific component within a mobile app and consists of a scheme and (usually) a host part."

However, the flaw allowed the app's deep link verification to be bypassed, according to Microsoft, which enabled researchers to sneak a malicious link into WebView, an Android component that runs TikTok's in-app browser.

"Attackers could force the app to load an arbitrary URL to the app's WebView, allowing the URL to then access the WebView's attached JavaScript bridges and grant functionality to attackers," Microsoft wrote.