NCC Group: IceFire ransomware gang ramping up attacks

IceFire, a relatively new ransomware gang, emerged in the top three most active threat groups that NCC Group observed last month.

The significant change was highlighted in NCC Group's "Monthly Threat Pulse" report Tuesday, where the threat intelligence team tracks ransomware activity including top threat groups and targeted sectors. Despite a reported 19% decrease in total ransomware attacks in August, IceFire was busy.

Not only did the ransomware group make its debut on NCC Group's top 10 list of reported threat actors, but it came in third, amassing 10 victims. The report noted that IceFire ransomware attacks had been deployed against English-speaking victims.

LockBit 3.0 maintained its top spot, accounting for 40% of all activity, while Black Basta moved from third to second, compared with July's ransomware activity.

"LockBit appear to be the only consistent presence in the threat landscape in August (from 62 attacks in July to 64 in August)," NCC Group said in the report.

As for the outlier, IceFire was first observed in March, according to the report, which also noted that its tactics, techniques and procedures align with most threat groups that compromise email or websites with the initial payload before deploying ransomware.

Security research collective MalwareHunterTeam initially tweeted about the new IceFire ransomware strain on March 14 and confirmed the rapid collection of victims. Similar to other groups, IceFire also requests ransom demands to be paid in Monero.

Another new ransomware just appeared: IceFire.

Note: iFire-readme.txt

Extension: .iFire

Already seen victim companies from multiple countries, including multiple victims from 1-1 countries in the past < 40 hours, so they started "hard" it [email protected] pic.twitter.com/QfguAicNYO — MalwareHunterTeam (@malwrhunterteam) March 14, 2022

On Aug. 16, the collective stated that the gang had created a public leak site -- commonly used to pressure victims into paying ransom -- but referred to the page as "a bit unusual/strange." One irregularity it highlighted was the listing of multiple web hosting companies.

In addition, MalwareHunterTeam shared a message posted to the leak site that read, "This is not a personal attack. You have been targeted because of the inadequate security provided by your vendor." It has become common for ransomware groups to act as a legitimate business and claim they are testing an organization's security posture.

On Sept. 2, MalwareHunterTeam tweeted about apparent changes with the ransomware, as IceFire version 1.20 added a "make a proof" feature that requires victims to pay to test file decryption. "Most of (or all?) serious gangs provide free decryption to test/verify they are able to decrypt, so..." MalwareHunterTeam wrote.

Now, it appears the gang might be ramping up its attacks.