Former Uber CSO Joe Sullivan found guilty in breach cover-up

Former Uber CSO Joe Sullivan was convicted Wednesday evening on charges stemming from a cover-up of a 2016 data breach at the ride sharing giant.

A federal jury found Sullivan guilty of obstruction of proceedings of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and misprision of a felony in connection for attempting to conceal the Uber breach and pay off the hackers through a bug bounty award. The breach occurred when two hackers, Brandon Charles Glover and Vasile Mereacre, used stolen credentials and illegally accessed and downloaded a trove of data from an Amazon S3 bucket that included records for approximately 57 million Uber users and 600,000 driver license numbers.

At the time of the 2016 breach, the FTC was investigating Uber over a separate attack on the company in 2014 that followed a similar track; threat actors used an AWS access key that was exposed in a public GitHub repository. They obtained records for approximately 100,000 Uber drivers, including driver's license numbers, physical addresses and email addresses.

Sullivan, who is currently CSO at Cloudflare and who previously worked as a federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice (DOJ), joined Uber in spring 2015 as CSO. According to the DOJ, he was tasked with leading Uber's response to the 2014 breach and the FTC inquiry. On Nov. 4, 2016, Sullivan testified under oath to the FTC about Uber's security practices, specifically the company's effort to protect sensitive data stored in AWS S3 buckets.

But 10 days later, Sullivan was contacted by the hackers behind the 2016 breach, who informed him they had stolen a massive amount of Uber user data. Authorities claim the hackers demanded a large ransom payment in exchange for deleting the stolen data. Instead of reporting the incident to federal authorities, the DOJ said Sullivan instead designed a scheme to conceal the breach and pay Glover and Mereacre $100,000 under the guise of a legitimate bug bounty reward in exchange for signing nondisclosure agreements about the attack.

However, Glover and Mereacre were indicted in 2018 on charges of attempted extortion in connection with a separate hack of Lynda.com (now LinkedIn Learning). The two men later pled guilty to hacking and extortion charges for both the Lynda.com and Uber breaches.