Thousands of victims apparently hit by ESXiArgs ransomware

Thousands of victims appear to have been hit by the new ESXiArgs ransomware variant, according to multiple internet scans.

ESXiArgs is the name given to a massive ransomware campaign involving the widespread compromise of VMware ESXi hypervisors. Attacks appeared last Friday, with internet-facing servers in nations like the U.S., Canada, France and Germany falling victim. According to an updated advisory by French agency CERT-FR, threat actors appear to be targeting ESXi's Service Location Protocol (SLP) service via multiple serious flaws, including CVE-2021-21974 and CVE-2020-3992.

In the wake of the campaign, researchers have been tracking ESXiArgs to determine the scope and severity of the new ransomware threat. Attack surface management vendor Onyphe, for example, found the number of infections to include 2,112 compromised IP addresses as of Feb. 5.

Ransomwhere, a crowdsourced ransomware payment tracker, published data on Feb. 6 from attack surface management vendor Censys representing over 3,800 victims in primarily Western countries. Using the same Censys data, Ransomwhere said that over 2,800 ransom payment addresses had at the time been collected, and that threat actors had received just four payments totaling approximately $88,000 in bitcoin.

CISA published a joint cybersecurity advisory with the FBI on Wednesday to provide ransomware recovery guidance to victims and complement a ransomware recovery tool published by CISA on Tuesday. The advisory, like Ransomwhere, cites 3,800 as the approximate number of ESXiArgs victims to date.

In a Wednesday blog post, Censys said that infections peaked on Feb. 3, with 3,551 hosts being impacted.

Other researcher datasets provided additional context. A recent Shodan query found nearly 45,000 internet-facing instances of VMware ESXi versions 6.5 and 6.7. Hosting company Ikoula tweeted on Feb. 3 that 6.5 and 6.7 in particular were falling victim to ransomware.

The Shadowserver Foundation, a nonprofit security organization, reported on Tuesday that approximately 27,000 internet-facing ESXi instances were vulnerable to CVE-2021-21974. As of Thursday, that number dropped to 22,653. An updated count is available on the foundation's scanning site.

Additionally, Ransomwhere has published Internet-side scanning data regarding 3,800 victims, courtesy of @censysio.https://t.co/vsWDQzMsLm — Ransomwhere (@ransomwhere_) February 6, 2023

Shadowserver said on Twitter that the scan, like all internet vulnerability scans, is limited by various factors. For example, Shadowserver's scan does not account for organizations that have applied mitigations but haven't updated.

Shadowserver CEO Piotr Kijewski told TechTarget Editorial via email that the ESXiArgs campaign is "nothing surprising or big" compared to those surrounding infamous flaws like Log4Shell and ProxyShell. But what might be most notable about the campaign is that it is an enterprise-focused ransomware campaign that spread quickly.

The Shadowserver Foundation found that as of Feb. 6, thousands of internet-facing VMware ESXi instances still had not patched CVE-2021-21974, including 2,559 IP addresses in the U.S.

"We have a scenario where likely two-year-old or even older exploits were used to target unpatched installations (that, of course, should have been patched long ago)," he said. "So it's to be expected that sooner or later, other types of exposed devices will be attacked by ransomware at scale. Perhaps that is the new thing here: a new ransomware attack spreading relatively fast, with targets being more 'enterprise' style and VMware not being the target of this style of ransomware attack at scale previously."

