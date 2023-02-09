U.S., U.K. hit TrickBot cybercrime gang with sanctions

U.S. and U.K. authorities sanctioned seven alleged members of the TrickBot cybercriminal group, who also have ties to Russian intelligence services.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury Thursday announced the joint sanctions and detailed the coordinated effort with the British government. Active since 2016, TrickBot malware is used to deploy ransomware and has infected more than 140,000 machines between 2020 and 2022 alone. The banking Trojan has been used in both Conti and Ryuk ransomware group operations.

In addition to their alleged involvement with TrickBot, "current members" of the group are associated with Russian government intelligence services. "The Trickbot Group's preparations in 2020 aligned them to Russian state objectives and targeting previously conducted by Russian Intelligence Services," the Treasury Department said in the press release. "This included targeting the U.S. government and U.S. companies."

This is not the first law enforcement action against an alleged TrickBot member; developer Alla Witte was indicted in 2021 for her alleged involvement with the cybercrime group. However, Thursday's announcement is the "very first sanctions of their kind for the U.K.," according to the Treasury Department. As a result, businesses or individuals who work with any sanctioned TrickBot members could face legal consequences.

The Treasury Department also emphasized a surge in TrickBot activity during the pandemic. The threat grew so significantly that it led to Microsoft taking legal action to disrupt 94% of TrickBot infrastructure in October 2020. However, the takedown only had a temporary effect.

TrickBot targets included critical infrastructure, hospitals and other healthcare organizations. In 2020, law enforcement agencies in both the U.S. and U.K. issued advisories to the healthcare sector, warning of increased TrickBot attacks.