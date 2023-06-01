Mitiga warns free Google Drive license lacks logging visibility

A security deficiency in Google Workspace could let an attacker exfiltrate data from Google Drive without being traced, a new Mitiga report warned.

While conducting research into cloud and SaaS attack vectors, Mitiga researchers Ariel Szarf and Or Aspir discovered that users with an unpaid license for Google Workspace lack visibility into logging activity for Google Drive. The ability to view Google Drive log events is critical for enterprises to track data theft activity, which is an increasing threat.

In a blog post on Thursday, Szarf and Aspir emphasized that Google Drive is one of the most common targets for data exfiltration attacks. Therefore, they were surprised forensic visibility only applied to paid Google Workspace users considering the potentially severe consequences.

"Once a malicious user inside has accessed the organization's Google Drive, they can take action without being recorded at all," Szarf and Aspir wrote in the blog post.

One important role of Google Workspace is how it lets enterprises view Google Drive resources using "Drive log events" to copy, delete, download or view files. Additionally it records events that involve external domains as well. The issue addressed in Mitiga's report is that only paid users can complete those actions, which can be essential in incident response.

For free users, that means attackers could abuse the cloud file storage service and exfiltrate data without leaving evidence behind.

"They simply do so without generating any logs, making organizations blind to potential data manipulation and exfiltration attacks," the blog post read. "When incidents occur, this standard prevents organizations from efficiently responding, as they have no chance to correctly assess what data has been stolen or whether it has been stolen at all."

During their research, Szarf and Aspir determined that to get Google Drive features beyond the default Cloud Identify Free license, an admin must assign a paid license named Google Workspace Enterprise Plus to their users.

"When a 'Google Workspace Enterprise Plus' license is not assigned, there are no log records of actions in the users' private drive," the report read.

The blog post covered two potential scenarios for exploitation. The first concern was if a user's account is compromised by a threat actor. If the threat actor gains administrative access, they could revoke the user's license, download all their private files and reassign the license, the researchers warned. Even if the attacker gains access to a free user, they could still "download all the drive's files without leaving any trace."

The researchers also found that exploitation could occur during the employee offboarding process when licenses are removed before the Google user. Aspir told TechTarget Editorial he was surprised logs are not included in the basic Google Drive license, since many resources are often included in other SaaS tools.

"However, in Google Workspace, if the user doesn't have a specific license, you won't get all the logs, which is kind of weird," Aspir said. "If you are a free user, you won't get logs from Google Drive, and potentially, stuff can get out from Google Drive and from the organization. You won't see the logs, which is critical for organizations because one of their biggest risks is if the data is gone from the environment, and you won't have any clue why or who."