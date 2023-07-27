Google: 41 zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in 2022

Forty-one actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities were detected and disclosed in 2022, making it the second-highest recorded year since 2014, according to new research by Google.

Maddie Stone, security researcher with Google's Threat Analysis Group, published the vendor's fourth annual review of zero-days in a blog post Thursday. While the number represented a significant decrease from the 69 zero-day bugs disclosed in 2021, Stone detailed an alarming trend of attackers leveraging variants of previously reported vulnerabilities.

In 2020, Google found that 25% of actively exploited zero-days were connected to previously disclosed vulnerabilities. Last year, the number rose to more than 40%, or 17 of the 41 disclosed zero-day vulnerabilities. Stone emphasized that more than 20% of the flaws were variants of previous zero-days, including seven from 2021 and one from 2020.

"Two key factors contributed to the higher than average number of in-the-wild 0-days for 2022: vendor transparency & variants," Stone wrote in the blog post. "The continued work on detection and transparency from vendors is a clear win, but the high percentage of variants that were able to be used in-the-wild as 0-days is not great."

Part of the problem, Stone said, might be due to insufficient vendor patching. Vulnerabilities are being fixed less comprehensively, creating the opportunity for more variants. According to the blog post, Google considers a patch complete when the fix no longer allows any exploitation of the vulnerability.

"Many times we see vendors block only the path that is shown in the proof-of-concept or exploit sample, rather than fixing the vulnerability as a whole. Similarly, security researchers often report bugs without following up on how the patch works and exploring related attacks," she wrote.

One example occurred in December of last year when CrowdStrike discovered that Play ransomware actors had bypassed previous Microsoft ProxyNotShell mitigation to gain Exchange server access. The new exploit technique eliminated the need to use the Autodiscover endpoint, which was the focus of Microsoft's fix, to reach the PowerShell remoting service. Attackers then leveraged CVE-2022-41080 with one of the ProxyNotShell flaws tracked as CVE-2022-41082 to achieve remote code execution through Outlook Web Access.

CVE-2022-41082 was one of the 17 zero-day vulnerabilities that turned into variants listed in Google's blog. Another was CVE-2022-30190, a Microsoft Windows zero-day vulnerability dubbed "Follina," for which Microsoft received criticism from Tenable regarding disclosure transparency.

On the other hand, Stone highlighted how the variant research can be seen as a positive. Eliminating the attack vector could help relieve the threat landscape. "We have a clear path toward making 0-days harder. If more vulnerabilities are patched correctly and comprehensively, it will be harder for attackers to exploit 0-days," she wrote.