Kemba Walden: We need to secure open source software

LAS VEGAS -- The White House is moving to address the looming security concerns around open source software.

Kemba Walden, acting national cyber director in the Office of the National Cyber Director, discussed efforts to secure open source software as well as other national cybersecurity initiatives during a keynote at Black Hat USA 2023 Thursday. In a discussion with Jason Healey, a senior research scholar at Columbia University, Walden said 95% of the federal government's technology stack relies on open source.

Walden said after reading the Cyber Safety Review Board's report on the Log4Shell vulnerability that was disclosed in late 2021, it was clear the White House needed to address open source software. Log4Shell, tracked as CVE-2021-44228, was a flaw in Log4j, a popular and pervasive Java logging framework developed by the Apache Software Foundation. The vulnerability was exploited on a wide scale against many organizations.

"I was stunned to find out that the developer community isn't necessarily or always trained on secure by design [principles]," she said. "And it seems like at that atomic level, we should have security by design."

Walden noted that addressing open source security is a component of the National Cybersecurity Strategy from President Joe Biden's administration, and said her team has been discussing ideas to improve it. One of those ideas, she said, was posed by a staff member who suggested using memory-safe programming languages.

How do we make policy that's realistic and actionable? Kemba WaldenActing national cyber director

"But I need to understand from this community how to do that," she said. "How do we make policy that's realistic and actionable?"

To that end, Walden announced that her office, along with CISA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and other offices, published a request for information (RFI) Thursday morning to better understand open source security and develop strategies and policies to improve it. She encouraged the audience to submit ideas and feedback to the RFI, which is open for comment for 60 days.