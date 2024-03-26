Top 6 data security posture management use cases

Data security posture management is one of the hottest topics in data security and identity security, and the vendor community is zeroing in on the issue.

Research from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group found data security posture management (DSPM) is a top 10 priority for 2024, alongside longtime categories such as data loss prevention, email security, and data privacy and governance.

For those new to the topic, DSPM provides a continuous process of locating, classifying and protecting an organization's sensitive data across all environments, from cloud assets to on-premises servers. This includes all data, both structured and unstructured.

These tasks are overwhelming for organizations, especially as data stores grow and evolve, new data stores crop up, access to data stores changes and new applications get deployed.

The complexity will continue to grow, especially as organizations use more AI, which depends on access and transfers of data.

While the interest initially focused on cloud data that contained the most risk, enterprises also want to understand the posture of on-premises data stores.