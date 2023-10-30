The benefits and limitations of headless browser testing

Headless browsers are a great way to speed up tests and gain more efficiency out of the hardware that tests run on, but they might not be ideal for debugging failing tests or tests where you'd want to see a screenshot in the case of a failure.

With recent advancements in headless browser design, there are fewer differences between the way a headless browser renders a webpage's content compared to a traditional browser.

Headless browser testing is essentially web UI testing, but it uses tools that let tests run without loading a complete web browser. These tools send requests the same way a normal web browser does and receive the same HTML, CSS and JavaScript files back.

The key difference is that they don't render these files in a GUI. Instead, the headless browser builds an internal model for the webpage and lets tests interact with objects on the page -- the same way they would with a normal web browser, all without the additional overhead of a GUI.

Advantages of headless browser testing There are major benefits of headless browser testing, including the following: Faster test runs. The biggest motivation to choose headless browsers over testing with a traditional browser is that headless browsers shorten the time it takes to run a test suite. Headless browsers can run automated UI tests faster because they don't render UI elements in a graphical environment. The time required to display something in your browser is significant; by eliminating that step, a headless browser can run tests quicker than a traditional web browser.

Increased hardware efficiency. Because headless browsers don't render UI elements, they run more efficiently than traditional browsers and can, therefore, increase the efficiency of the hardware you use to run tests. Similarly, running tests with a headless browser can often significantly increase the number of tests in parallel because the load per test on the hardware is lower. More tests running in parallel means less time overall running your test suite.

Easier-to-run tests in a CI/CD pipeline. Another benefit of running tests with headless browsers is the ease of running tests in a CI/CD pipeline. Often, your pipeline runs on a remote machine, where it isn't always possible to launch a traditional browser. If you're already running headless tests locally, transitioning these to run on a remote machine is often seamless and simple.