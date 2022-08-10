Salesforce adds headless commerce capabilities

Salesforce released a series of headless commerce tools to give large retailer users -- and web-only sellers that differentiate their brands with a unique look and feel -- more control over digital storefronts.

The tools, available now, comprise a progressive web app (PWA) toolkit called Salesforce Composable Storefront, as well as a set of implementation accelerators for systems integrators and developer-centric Salesforce users. Salesforce also showcased a series of partnerships with independent software vendors such as Contentful, Contentstack and Coveo that enable content migration into storefronts, as well as content search and delivery from Salesforce users' product catalog.

The tools and partnerships show that Salesforce wants to enable customers to build commerce sites their way, said Predrag Jakovljevic, analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers, an enterprise industry research and analysis firm. Headless commerce is a departure from the typical Salesforce low-code approach, but it represents an attempt to make Commerce Cloud more customizable.

"Headless is not necessarily about low-code, but rather about not imposing your user interface onto the web designers," Jakovljevic said. "Web designers tend to like specific tools and want to stick with them. This way, you sell them the underlying commerce platform -- the catalog, promotions, prices, order history, etc. -- and let them develop their own UI and presentation layer."