Salesforce users get more low-code automation, including RPA

MuleSoft API and robotic process automation tools will be embedded within Salesforce Flow Builder, which enables line-of-business users to author their own automation bots. The license is pricey, but experts believe returns on automation investments could far exceed the costs.

Salesforce automation tools include MuleSoft Composer, released last year and now embedded in Flow Builder, Salesforce's no-code development platform. Salesforce RPA, which will be released later this summer, was built from technology acquired last year from Servicetrace.

Both the robotic process automation (RPA) and MuleSoft Composer bots provide a means to connect Salesforce to legacy apps, and to automate processes within Salesforce. RBC Wealth Management used both to build a new desktop for its wealth advisors. The idea behind the two-year project was not only to create workflow efficiencies, but also to make RBC's new Salesforce install a recruiting tool to bring in more wealth advisors -- and their clients -- said Greg Beltzer, head of technology at RBC Wealth Management.

The MuleSoft automations connected Salesforce to existing RBC applications and cut down on clicks for end-user employees. Beltzer's team wanted to make the most streamlined Salesforce instance it could to entice wealth advisors to come over from other companies, even those that used Salesforce.

"We're recruiting advisors from other firms, or recruiting them from our competitors, right?" Beltzer said. "So if they use Salesforce there, which most likely they did, I want to make sure my Salesforce is better -- when they to see it -- as part of the recruitment process."

The project started with observers from Beltzer's team documenting "a day in the life" of a few RBC wealth advisors. Watching processes such as preparing for a client meeting was painful -- spending up to four hours grabbing bits of information from up to 26 different systems to prepare their PowerPoint presentations.

With MuleSoft automations, Beltzer's group automated processes -- such as customer onboarding or change of customer address across many systems -- so that its wealth advisors need to toggle among only four systems at most, and aren't switching through all of those apps and entering data. This was accomplished by distilling each business process into individual software services and updating data with the bots when possible -- and making Salesforce the main place where advisors do their work.

"All of that data is right there for them [in Salesforce], nice and neat, easy to read," Beltzer said. "We put places to take notes. Then they can really focus on, you know, what they like to do, which is the relationship with the client, right? They want to talk about their kids, the golf game and what their goals are going to be for retirement -- not having to collect a bunch of numbers that should all just be automatic."