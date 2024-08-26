Western Digital split could benefit HDD, flash storage users

In October of last year, Western Digital announced plans to split into two separate entities. As the split becomes imminent, experts see little impact on the overall market, but the vendor and its customers are expected to benefit.

Under investor pressure, the company will separate, with HDDs keeping the Western Digital name and the new flash company spinoff with a still unknown name. Another unknown is the exact timing, but WD has said the split is on track for later this year.

While this is a big shake-up at one of the three major HDD-makers, analysts don't expect there to be a huge change to the HDD market.

Founded in 1970, Western Digital started out making calculator chips before it got into the storage business a decade later, mainly focused on controllers. In the 1990s, WD began to manufacture HDDs, which it is more known for today, and added SSDs in 2009. In 2016, WD acquired SanDisk and expanded its SSD lineup. Now WD is looking to essentially undo that acquisition.

"No one company has ever managed flash and HDD together successfully," said John Chen, an analyst at Trendfocus.

While there appear to be similarities between the two types of businesses, they are fundamentally different, Chen said. Flash is capital-intensive and volatile on pricing, and HDDs use more or less the same equipment to make newer, denser drives.

HDD market impact, or lack thereof The split could be beneficial for the two new entities as it enables both to allocate capital to their main offerings, according to Ed Burns, an analyst at IDC. From an HDD perspective, it would allow them to focus on that business entirely, without distractions from the flash market. Ed BurnsAnalyst, IDC "From an HDD perspective, it would allow them to focus on that business entirely, without distractions from the flash market," he said. The reduction in scale of the company could also renew focus, Burns said. Chen agreed, stating that removing the volatility of the flash side eliminates a financial burden. This will give WD the direction it needs moving forward. The flash market won't be massively changed by the split of WD either, but creating a separate company focused on flash could benefit individual customers. With new management and renewed focus, the new flash company can improve its business in the enterprise space and be more beneficial overall, said Joseph Unsworth, an analyst at Gartner. "You want to leverage what SanDisk has done very well," Unsworth said, "which is the brand, the distribution, the vertical integration, the focus on the PC and consumer space."

HDDs' dominance unchallenged While the numbers aren't exact, the total amount of primary data stored on HDDs is still north of 85%, Burns said. And it looks like those numbers aren't changing soon. "It's going to go down over time, but gradually," Burns said. There is a notion that this new HDD business will run until hard drives go away, but they aren't going anywhere for an extended period, Chen said. "I think a lot of focus is needed in the next half dozen of years to make technology transitions such as HAMR [heat-assisted magnetic recording]," Chen said. New technologies require investment and engineering focus that WD will have, unburdened, going forward.