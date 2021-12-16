Panzura debuts managed cloud migration service for CloudFS

The Panzura Managed Migrations service is now generally available to help enterprises migrate data into the vendor's CloudFS file system.

Panzura Managed Migrations provides a dedicated project manager, migration architect and migration engineer to customers beginning a large migration into CloudFS and their chosen clouds.

These Panzura contractors handle most steps of the migration, including roadmaps, scheduling maintenance downtimes and other technical labor. Different levels of management are also available depending on the size of the customer's migration.

Panzura executives declined to specify price for the service, stating the overall cost would be "market competitive" depending on the level of service required and total data moved.

The new service eases a significant burden for enterprise customers and makes Panzura a more attractive option for customers migrating petabytes of data into the cloud, said Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group.

The more data you have, the better the candidate you are for this. Dave RaffoSenior Analyst, Evaluator Group

"This is their way of saying they'll take care of migration," Raffo said. "The more data you have, the better the candidate you are for this."

Other cloud file storage services similarly offer migration services at varying levels of support. Nasuni offers a managed service with migration assistance contractors, while Ctera offers a mostly self-service migration tool.

These cloud storage vendors are duplicating many services on-premises storage vendors have offered for years.

"Massive data migrations have always been a popular service offering," Raffo said.

Vendors providing migration services place themselves in direct competition with third-party migration products, such as Datadobi's DobiMigrate, Raffo added.