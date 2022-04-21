LucidLink speeds up metadata downloads for faster file access

LucidLink's Filespaces 2.0 speeds up access to petabytes of data in the cloud for collaborative industries.

The latest update to the vendor's flagship SaaS product should bring faster access speeds to cloud storage with new features to improve collaboration with larger files, particularly video or computer-aided design files.

The update doubles down on the core functions and capabilities of the service with the new Metadata Streaming feature, enabling faster response times when searching and interacting with files in the cloud. Other new features include file locking, faster access to file snapshots, and general improvements to the product's speed and usability, according to LucidLink.

The update aims to bring Filespaces into competition with other, similar cloud file storage systems sold by Panzura and Nasuni, but also with direct on-premises NAS systems, said Julia Palmer, vice president of research at Gartner.

Metadata Streaming advances the capabilities of the Filespaces platform, particularly for moving and collaborating on multimedia files, she noted.

"Metadata Streaming is probably going to have the biggest impact," Palmer said. "[IT] business is becoming increasingly more global and distributed, while end users demand the same response time, scale and availability as before."

The update is free for Filespaces customers. The service is priced according to the number of terabytes stored, the amount of file egress and included features. The tiered service is available with storage from IBM or Wasabi. Users can also bring their own S3-compatible storage.

Future proofing Filespaces, which entered general availability in 2019, enables the appearance and usability of a file storage namespace over object storage from hyperscalers like Azure and AWS, as well as other cloud services such as IBM or Wasabi. The product has evolved according to customer demand and use of the client, said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink. Cloud storage access speeds can become slow at the edge due to end-user bandwidth, rather than any hardware or software bottlenecks, he noted. "We saw very large corporations putting tens of thousands of users with petabytes of files [into the service]," Thompson said. [The data center] is no longer the center of data as it is expanding towards the edge, and the public cloud and very few vendors have been focusing on this aspect of it. Julia PalmerVice president of research, Gartner Metadata Streaming allows users at the edge to browse and retrieve files more quickly, as Filespaces only collects and serves the metadata of requested files, not every possible piece of data in an accessed file space. "We found a way [with the] metadata to stream what's required, as it's required, without having everything there," Thompson said. "This has allowed us to scale the number of users in the system and the number of files." The speed enabled by Metadata Streaming is important in collaborative industries such as entertainment and media, Palmer said. Many media studios are starting to move away from centralized locations to a more distributed workforce, she added. "[The data center] is no longer the center of data as it is expanding towards the edge, and the public cloud and very few vendors have been focusing on this aspect of it," she said.