Filmmaker uses NAS storage for better collaboration

For filmmaker and editor Damien LeVeck, the COVID-19 pandemic upended every part of the filmmaking process, including the technology used to move and store data-rich files.

"There hasn't been a normal for the last two years," he said.

That included his recent use of Blackmagic file syncing and storage technology on his latest product. Blackmagic is known for cameras and editing software. In 2022, however, it expanded its portfolio to include portable NAS devices and cloud storage. This type of equipment is not new to enterprises. But it's new to filmmaking, where remote collaborative efforts are becoming more common.

Blackmagic Cloud Store uses services like Dropbox and Google Drive to sync a high-capacity, all-NVMe, SSD-based NAS device with smaller remote NAS devices. While the storage setup could be used for any type of file-syncing work, Blackmagic has targeted its Cloud Store to its primary customers by making its NAS devices portable and quiet. Cloud Store also included Blackmagic's video-centric software with the product at no extra price.

Cloud Store is considered a global file system, which puts it in the same category as Nasuni, Ctera and Panzura, according to Dave Raffo, an analyst at Evaluator Group. The other vendors rely on the public cloud storage whereas Blackmagic provides portable, on-premises storage.

But Blackmagic lacks the features common with enterprise NAS, Raffo said. It doesn't include capabilities to provide snapshots, replication, thin provisioning, deduplication, disaster recovery or encryption. However, Cloud Store does support flash drives, Ethernet networking and RAID, which provide critical performance and collaboration capabilities to video professionals.

The Blackmagic Cloud Store comes in 20 TB, 80 TB or 320 TB. Pricing for 20 TB starts at $9,595. The NAS connects to DropBox and Google Drive for syncing as well as to the smaller 8 TB Cloud Store Mini and the Cloud Pod NAS devices for remote use, all through 10 gigabit Ethernet.

Blackmagic Cloud Store Mini syncs up the editing process.

Building on partnerships LeVeck is no stranger to Blackmagic equipment, having used its cameras, switchers, cables and format converters -- both in front of and behind the scenes -- for his first short in 2016. In 2019, LeVeck expanded the short into a feature and used Blackmagic to do so. Production began on LeVeck's upcoming film, "A Creature was Stirring," due out 2023, around the same time that Blackmagic unveiled Cloud Store. Weighing the costs of using his own production company and Blackmagic's new storage system, LeVeck chose the latter. "I'm product agnostic; I just look for the best tool for the job," he said. "But I'm also a total tech nerd that likes to be on the bleeding edge -- finding new ways to work smarter, not harder." The film project is using Blackmagic equipment predominately, including DaVinci Resolve 18 editing software, the Cloud Store NAS device, its proxy generator software and Dropbox cloud. Proxies are compressed video files that are easier to move between devices and edit. At the time LeVeck was using Cloud Store, the system was using Dropbox for cloud storage. The ability to quickly move files to a centralized repository in the cloud was useful to LeVeck and his team, who was working on the film from different locations and sometimes from different states. The team placed video and sound files on a Mini that loaded everything to Dropbox, LeVeck said. From there, the production team used the proxy generating software on Cloud Store to make proxies for editing. In Los Angeles, the assistant editor cut in sound effects, and the files got copied to Cloud Store and synched by Dropbox. LeVeck had access to a synced-up file in Dallas, where he was editing the footage. "You can have multiple people working in this [DaVinci] Resolve project at one time editing, doing sound, and doing color," LeVeck said. Director Damien LeVeck and actress Scout Taylor-Compton on the set of