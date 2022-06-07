Backblaze B2 offers cross-continent Cloud Replication service

Backblaze B2 users can replicate data worldwide with the new Cloud Replication service at a lower price than hyperscalers, according to Backblaze executives.

Cloud Replication, which is now generally available to B2 customers, enables object data replication and distribution to Backblaze's data centers, similar to services offered by hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. Cloud Replication works among Backblaze data center regions located on the West Coast of the United States and in central Europe.

Backblaze B2 users can create and remove data replication rules through their account portal.

Backblaze started as a personal data backup vendor, but in the past few years, it has expanded more into the business backup and storage market by adding features and capabilities to attract more enterprise customers, said Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group.

"This is definitely a business play," he said. "They want to be able to protect files for people who work and collaborate from home."

Cross-continent replication The Cloud Replication service enables organizations to keep copies of less used data for backup storage or protect against ransomware attacks, according to Gleb Budman, co-founder and CEO of Backblaze. The addition of a European data center by using Backblaze also enables companies to comply with data sovereignty laws, such as the GDPR, he added. Cloud Replication costs $0.01 per GB to transfer, with Backblaze B2 storage costing $0.005 per GB, regardless of location or access rate. Backblaze charges a fixed data transfer fee as well as the cost of storing data in two locations, unlike the hyperscalers' model, which includes additional fees depending on transfer locations, data size and other factors, according to Budman. "[The hyperscalers] are expensive and they're complicated," Budman said. "It's a whole laundry list of things [the hyperscalers] charge you for."