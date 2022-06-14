StorOne connects HDDs with NVMe-oF

StorOne is offering an update that can reduce the cost of NVMe-oF by using existing hardware.

Running the NVMe interface over HDDs is a development first introduced by Seagate last year. While no vendor has brought a native NVMe HDD product to market yet, StorOne is opening up the benefits of NVMe now through a free upgrade that will bring NVMe-oF, an extension of the NVMe transport protocol, to a customer's existing HDDs.

NVMe-oF extends the NVMe protocol over a farther distance instead of just within an array or server. NVMe-oF is traditionally thought of as a flash technology, but many customers either don't have only flash or want to use hard drives for archive -- and that is what StorOne is offering, according to George Crump, chief marketing officer at StorOne.

A gateway between new and old technologies Last year, StorOne extended NVMe-oF with NVMe-oF over TCP as a free upgrade. Now, the vendor is extending NVMe-oF to existing HDDs. The update means StorOne can act as a bridge between NVMe flash to SAS SSDs and SAS HDDs supporting the protocols under the NVMe-oF umbrella, Crump said. The update gives customers access to some of the benefits of NVMe while avoiding the loss of an NVMe slot from a faster technology to a slower technology, such as from an SSD to an HDD, according to Crump. All the NVMe SSDs will still be available, with the added benefit of higher-capacity and lower-cost HDDs falling under the same protocol, Crump said. StorOne also believes the upgrade could reduce an ongoing HDD pain point -- latency. It stated that it saw reductions of up to 35% in internal testing. The technology sounds promising, but not as promising as NVMe HDDs, according to Ed Burns, an analyst at IDC. NVMe HDDs could eliminate parts of the hardware stack, whereas the StorOne update adds complexity to it. "If you can have everything on NVMe, you can eliminate a lot of the hardware and you can eliminate a lot of the protocol that needs to be written," Burns said. StorOne's upgrade doesn't have all the advantages that come with using NVMe HDDs, but it could still simplify things from an end-user perspective, he said.