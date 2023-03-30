Toshiba's $15B buyout won't affect storage businesses

Toshiba Corp.'s board has accepted a $15 billion offer from a private equity firm, a change in ownership that likely will leave its HDD and flash memory businesses unaffected.

The 147-year-old conglomerate's board has accepted a buyout led by Tokyo-based Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), which will take Toshiba private if shareholders agree to the package. Toshiba is the third-largest HDD vendor globally, according to Statista, and owns 40.64% of flash memory drive maker Kioxia.

The acquisition comes after years of struggles for Toshiba, stemming from an accounting scandal in 2015 where it needed to revise several years of profits. Two years later, the company suffered losses from its Westinghouse Electric subsidiary in nuclear power construction, which contributed to a $3.4 billion net loss in 2017.

The buyout may relieve some of these struggles, according to Ray Lucchesi, president of Silverton Consulting. It also may be the start for some significant changes ahead for Toshiba.

The challenge for anything that goes private is to identify what they want to sell off, what they want to keep and how to restructure that organization. Ray Lucchesi President, Silverton Consulting

"The challenge for anything that goes private is to identify what they want to sell off, what they want to keep and how to restructure that organization," Lucchesi said.

New board members, same Kioxia JIP's buyout of Toshiba won't affect Kioxia, according to Jim Handy, general director and semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis. In 2018, Toshiba spun off its flash memory business, calling it Kioxia; Bain Capital Private Equity is now its majority shareholder. "Toshiba's role in Kioxia, formally, is that of an investor and nothing more," Handy said. JIP's Toshiba would continue its responsibilities as an investor and board member. Thomas Coughlin, president of analyst firm Coughlin Associates, agreed, adding that the change in Toshiba ownership likely won't affect either storage business. "Unless the new Toshiba management needs the money from selling their share, I don't think there will be much impact," Coughlin said. Still, Lucchesi said, there are many factors the private equity owners will have to look at, including selling shares in profitable businesses such as Kioxia if funds are needed elsewhere. Talk that Western Digital (WD) would potentially buy or merge with Kioxia, two companies that partner on NAND development, have swirled for years. The latest murmurings began dotting the media landscape in January, but no deal materialized.