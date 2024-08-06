Kioxia wins lifetime achievement for 3D NAND amid IPO plans

NAND inventor and SSD maker Kioxia received an industry award Tuesday for 3D NAND, which has led to the density and performance of flash storage used in everything from smartphones to supercomputers.

At the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, Calif., Kioxia was presented with the FMS Lifetime Achievement Award for its invention of 3D NAND. The technology enables the ability to stack memory cells for better density.

The award comes as Kioxia reportedly plans to file an IPO to list shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange later this year. It also lines up with last week's completion of a new manufacturing building in Kitakami, Japan, that will be operational at the end of 2025.

The lifetime achievement award has been given out annually since 2011 and highlights advancements in memory or storage technology, business, academic and application advancements. The five key members of the then-Toshiba, now Kioxia, engineering team who received the achievement award include Hideaki Aochi, Ryota Katsumata, Masaru Kito, Masaru Kido and Hiroyasu Tanaka.

While many lifetime achievement awards have been given out, Kioxia stands apart from the rest through a series of firsts in the storage industry, according to Jim Handy, general director and semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis. Kioxia, when it was still part of Toshiba, invented NOR flash, NAND flash and then 3D NAND.

"Kioxia is a real powerhouse for inventing strikingly new technologies," Handy said.

3D NAND While flash storage dates back to 1959, with metal–oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET) invented by Bell Labs, the initial flash was slow and difficult to use. Kioxia, then still Toshiba, invented NOR flash in 1984, followed by NAND flash in 1987. NOR and NAND were better than MOSFET, but there were still limitations. NOR had faster read speeds than NAND but was more expensive to manufacture and had slow erase times. NAND had slower random performance and lower endurance than NOR, however it was denser. Neither could cost-effectively scale in the early days. In 2007, Kioxia introduced 3D NAND, named Bit Cost Scalable Flash or BiCS, that stacked the NAND chips on top of each other to allow for more density in the same footprint, faster performance and longer endurance. BiCS is in its eighth generation, with 218 layers. "Kioxia invented the whole idea of stacking, then just everybody else kind of gussied it up a little bit," Handy said, referring to different stacking methods including those created by Samsung the following year.