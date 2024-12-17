Kioxia IPO seeks $800 million

Memory and NAND maker Kioxia plans to IPO and raise $800 million for new facility construction, but what effect going public will have on the larger memory market is still unknown.

To debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Dec. 18, Kioxia set its initial public offering at 1,455 yen per share to raise 120 billion yen, or roughly $800 million. Kioxia is looking to raise money to increase its manufacturing capacity to meet flash storage demand and increase cost competitiveness.

This includes increasing the production of its eighth-generation, 218-layer BiCS 3D memory, its latest NAND used in AI workloads.The production will be at Kioxia's Yokkaichi and Kitakami plants, with the funding going toward new equipment and construction costs.

In the last few years, the NAND market was in decline, but demand has shifted, according to Joseph Unsworth, an analyst at Gartner. The second half of 2024 has been more favorable for flash and a better time for Kioxia to go public.

"They certainly want to time the market so that there's a period that looks favorable for them," Unsworth said. "This isn't the first time that they've tried IPO," he added, referring to Kioxia's intended IPO in 2020, but market conditions and general uncertainty led to a delay.

Market effects of an IPO Analysts agreed that Kioxia going public won't change the NAND market -- where Kioxia competes with Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron and Western Digital -- at least for now. "This doesn't change the fundamentals in the near term," Unsworth said. NAND and memory are both volatile markets that depend on other macroeconomic factors, including the oscillations of flash's supply and demand, he said. The volatility of the market could garner interest from investors, but won't affect how SSDs are bought by enterprises or sold by vendors, according to Jim Handy, general director and semiconductor analyst at Objective Analysis. "From the buyer's desk, there will be no change," Handy predicted. Steve McDowell, founder and analyst at NAND Research, said that while there will be no immediate market change, Kioxia's go-to-market strategy might be different. "[Going public] will force them to be a little more aggressive with product cycles," McDowell said. Once a company is no longer private, it has to be more competitive, he said. A successful IPO means an expansion of the company and a more direct comparison with competitors such as Micron, he added.