Infinidat goes hybrid, adds cyber detection

Infinidat has expanded customers' options by launching its OS in the cloud while adding detection to its cybersecurity.

Infinidat's OS for its primary storage arrays, InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II, now supports hybrid cloud storage through the InfuzeOS Cloud Edition. The OS will first be available on AWS by the end of May. The vendor has also enhanced its software for data protection, InfiniSafe, by adding a cyber detection feature to help detect undetonated ransomware.

This is a marketing shift for Infinidat, changing the focus from its hardware to software, according to Mike Matchett, an analyst at Small World Big Data, an IT analyst firm.

"The InfiniBox had a lot of their IP in it, 10 years ago," Matchett said.

While it had specifics such as cabling and certain configurations, it was still off-the-shelf hardware, he said. There were no application-specific integrated circuit or storage modules; the only custom-made part was the rack itself, which isn't a concern porting InfiniBox to the cloud.

Going hybrid Infinidat is expanding its software-defined storage capabilities to hybrid cloud for its customers to increase operational efficiency. The InfuzeOS Cloud Edition will come with the same data services and automation as the on-premises OS. Infinidat is not the first company to port its data services to the cloud, Matchett said. NetApp OnTap has been doing this for some time, and Dell unveiled that it was running its file and block services in the public cloud. You can have the exact same [storage services] running, just in the cloud as opposed to a data center. Mike MatchettAnalyst, Small World Big Data "You can have the exact same [storage services] running, just in the cloud as opposed to a data center," Matchett said. But moving to hybrid does not occur without tradeoffs, he said. The InfiniBox has an active-active-active controller configuration, ensuring triple redundancy for 100% availability. The InfiniBox also uses a large memory cache to reduce latency. "Theoretically, on a bare-metal cloud, they're going to set it up just like it's running on site -- same memory and disk drives," Matchett said. "But you don't know how the cloud is wired together, network-wise." The cloud version might not be the best choice for mission-critical workloads, according to Dave Raffo, an analyst at The Futurum Group. For data requiring high performance and availability, InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II remain the recommended storage offerings. The hybrid extension serves use cases such as disaster recovery, backup, text/dev and burst storage. InfuzeOS Cloud Edition provides a cloud-only version of Infinidat in AWS, Raffo said. However, customers are more likely to use it as an expansion of Infinidat on premises. Users can replicate data such as snapshots to multiple AWS availability zones, for instance. "[InfuzeOS Cloud Edition] isn't only for data protection, but that is a big part of it," Raffo said.