HoloMem demos backward-compatible holographic storage

A UK startup hopes to make holographic storage commercially feasible for enterprise data centers by 2027.

HoloMemLtd., based in London and founded in 2020, completed the first trial deployment of its HoloDrive storage system in an existing tape library at a data center run by German tape storage manufacturer BDT Media Automation GmbH. This trial demonstrated that HoloMem's HoloDrive holographic storage cartridge can run within an existing storage infrastructure. HoloMem plans to push for more trials with the goal of mass-producing HoloDrive by 2027.

Holographic storage could serve as a more cost-effective and durable alternative to magnetic tape drives, which currently dominate the market for cold storage, according to Charlie Gale, founder and CEO of HoloMem. Gale’s background includes about a decade of design engineering at Dyson, a technology company known for its household appliances. Gale brought other former Dyson engineers into HoloMem with experience in developing product ideas into commercially viable products.

Typically, companies with very large volumes of archival data use magnetic tape as a low-cost, long-term cold storage option. The problem is tape's relatively limited durability and capacity -- by comparison, holographic storage can store up to 100 TB more data in a small 3D space while meeting similar performance, availability, and durability requirements.

"We're confident that we can present a product offering at a total cost of ownership that comes in around 20% lower than the latest generation of magnetic tape," "that's also not taking into account that we actually have a much longer-lived medium."

Holographic storage devices have a lifespan of up to 50 years, unlike tape, which degrades over time, Gale said. Tape drives can also only write data along the medium's surface, limiting its capacity to two dimensions that will be inadequate for continued data growth in the industry, Gale said.

"It is a data bandwidth concern," he said. "Nothing [else] can speak to the 12x original data creation we're going to experience in the next 10 years."

HoloDrive stores data using a laser to induce a chemical state change within a flexible, light-sensitive polymer film. This allows data to be recorded directly in the film without post-processing. It is similar in concept to exposing a roll of film to light in photography.

HoloDrive is designed to be retrofitted into existing data center infrastructure without requiring any changes to existing systems. It has the same cartridge-based design and uses the same back-end communications protocols as magnetic tape drives. To address security concerns, HoloMem encrypts data at the drive level during writing. HoloMem is still in talks to integrate its drive with commonly used backup software interfaces.