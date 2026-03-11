The role of IT in promoting a circular economy

Sustainability is no longer just a corporate responsibility initiative; it is a business continuity opportunity.

IT infrastructure is a major consumer of energy, hardware and raw materials, placing technology leaders at the center of enterprise environmental impact conversations. One essential concept for these leaders is the circular economy for IT. This approach can do the following:

Shift the buy-use-discard model toward systems designed for reuse, refurbishment and waste reduction.

Extend IT hardware lifecycles through repair, redeployment and device-as-a-service models.

Prioritize responsible sourcing of raw materials and vendor take-back programs.

Use data and automation to optimize asset utilization and energy efficiency.

Support waste reduction while strengthening supply chains and aligning infrastructure with renewable energy goals.

The circular economy structure for IT lies in the convergence of economic and environmental pressures, including new mandates, customer demands and changes in hardware costs.

Below, learn why circular practices matter, IT's role in the strategy, real-world implementations and measurable outcomes.

Why the circular economy matters to IT leaders now Converging economic, regulatory and environmental pressures have brought circular economy frameworks to the forefront for IT leaders. Key drivers include the following: Intensifying ESG mandates and reporting expectations.

Escalating energy costs and carbon pricing with a corresponding shift toward renewable energy sources.

Customer and investor pressure for measurable sustainability progress.

Regulators and stakeholders increasingly require traceability across IT supply chains, from sourcing through end-of-life management.

Volatile supply chains and rising hardware costs that affect hardware availability and raw material sourcing. Circularity is also connected to digital resilience, enterprise risk management and long-term technology strategy, making it a crucial component in any organization's planning. Specific business values include the following: Cost optimization through extended lifecycle management.

Reduced dependence on scarce components.

Improved resilience through diversified supply chains.

Stronger alignment with renewable energy and decarbonization goals.

Roles that IT leaders play in a circular economy Executive leadership roles guide and empower the organization's approach to the circular economy. Leadership and governance roles include the following: Procurement alignment. Embed circular economy criteria, such as recycled resources, take-back programs, repairability scores and transparent supply chains, into IT vendor selection.

Embed circular economy criteria, such as recycled resources, take-back programs, repairability scores and transparent supply chains, into IT vendor selection. Security and sustainability integration. Balance device longevity with patching, compliance and zero-trust controls to safely extend lifecycles.

Balance device longevity with patching, compliance and zero-trust controls to safely extend lifecycles. Data-driven decision-making. Use lifecycle and utilization data to forecast demand, mitigate supply chain risks and plan capacity with fewer new purchases. Successful integration of sustainable IT practices requires cross-functional leadership that coordinates IT, finance and operations to tie circular KPIs to cost, risk and ESG outcomes. While executive leadership and strategic momentum help develop a circular economy within the organization's technology departments, the operational and technical roles of the IT teams are crucial. These roles include the following: Lifecycle orchestration. Implement tools that track assets from procurement to end-of-life, enabling repair, refurbishment and redeployment to extend useful life and reduce waste.

Implement tools that track assets from procurement to end-of-life, enabling repair, refurbishment and redeployment to extend useful life and reduce waste. Device-as-a-service models. Shift Capex to service-based provisioning, incentivizing vendors to design for durability, recovery and the reuse of raw materials.

Shift Capex to service-based provisioning, incentivizing vendors to design for durability, recovery and the reuse of raw materials. Responsible and functional e-waste pathways. Standardize certified recycling and secure data destruction, capturing components for secondary markets and circular supply chains.

Standardize certified recycling and secure data destruction, capturing components for secondary markets and circular supply chains. Energy optimization. Use telemetry and AI-driven automation to right-size workloads, reduce waste and align infrastructure with renewable energy sourcing.

Use telemetry and AI-driven automation to right-size workloads, reduce waste and align infrastructure with renewable energy sourcing. Design for standardization. Reduce hardware diversity to improve parts reuse, maintenance efficiency and asset utilization. These roles alter some traditional IT responsibilities while realigning IT with strategic goals.

Real-world examples of a circular approach to IT tools A circular economy approach to IT management is not an untested framework. It's a reality in many leading organizations, including Microsoft and Dell. Example 1: Microsoft Circular Centers device lifecycle transformation Microsoft expanded its Circular Centers' internal device reuse and refurbishment programs to reduce hardware procurement and waste. Faced with high device turnover and rising hardware costs, Microsoft implemented centralized refurbishment pipelines and redeployment standards. The program included lower procurement demands and improved asset utilization, improving reuse and recycling rates for servers and data center components. This approach shows how internal redeployment can be more useful, at least to start, than external recycling. Example 2: Dell's circular hardware supply strategy Dell Technologies integrated recycled materials into product design and expanded device recovery programs to combat resource scarcity and supply chain volatility. Material recovery initiatives and circular supply chains resulted in reduced reliance on virgin raw materials and improved sustainability metrics. Dell's collaboration with vendors on take-back and refurbishment programs also aided this process.

Circular economy metrics to track A circular economy IT program requires specific metrics. Core KPIs span the organization to encompass all aspects of technology use. Specific KPIs include the following: Asset utilization rate.

Average lifecycle length.

Percentage of refurbished vs. new equipment.

Percentage of assets redeployed internally.

Recovered material value.

Vendor take-back participation rate.

Energy intensity per workload.

Waste reduction volume.

Share of recycled or renewable raw materials.

Supply chain sustainability scores. These metrics can shape sustainability governance and policy. Here's how sustainability leaders can get the most out of them: Embed circular metrics into ESG reporting and financial dashboards.

Align measurement across IT, finance, operations and procurement to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Use the acquired lifecycle data to inform investment planning and risk management.

Share progress with stakeholders -- including employees and customers -- to drive accountability.