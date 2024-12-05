Project Silica takes archive data through the looking glass

AI is driving up even more demand for storage, including data archives. That could mean Microsoft's upcoming, glass-based Project Silica will have a waiting market for it, but permanent storage still has drawbacks.

First featured as a future storage technology in 2017 at Microsoft Ignite, Project Silica is a long-term cloud storage method designed for Azure. The data is written to quartz glass using a femtosecond laser and stored in three-dimensional pixels called voxels. If the data needs to be read, it is passed to a high-speed microscope. Glass plates are stored in a library that doesn't require power beyond the robots needed to store and retrieve data.

Currently, data is primarily stored on Linear Tape-Open tape due to its cost efficiencies and high density. In the last few years, LTO tape has seen record-breaking shipments. Tape is inexpensive and effective, but needs to be physically refreshed about once a decade and kept in an appropriate climate.

While archive alternatives to tape exist, they don't fully address archival needs, according to Richard Black, a senior principal research manager at Microsoft Research and the research director of Project Silica.

The base problem humanity is facing is that we still do not have storage technology that offers sustainable and cost-effective storage on archival timescales. Richard BlackSenior principal research manager and research director of Project Silica, Microsoft Research

"Despite the huge need for archival storage ... the base problem humanity is facing is that we still do not have storage technology that offers sustainable and cost-effective storage on archival timescales," he said.

Object permanence Like the ceramic-based archival vendor Cerabyte, Project Silica's storage media is said to be permanent, or at least would last for thousands of years. The market for long-term storage like this hasn't fully emerged, and keeping data for longer periods of time than LTO tape's 10 to 30 years can lead to liabilities, according to Brent Ellis, an analyst at Forrester Research. "Some of the longest data retention requirements I have seen from enterprises are 10 to 14 years, which is well within the life span of LTO tape," he said. Enterprise data likely won't be stored longer than that, Ellis said. But, he added, permanent storage could be useful for scientific measurement data, medical research studies and government records. But Black said long-term archive use cases are rapidly growing due to digital transformation, and they will require an effective medium. "Here we have scientific measurements that can't be repeated, medical records that get kept for a patient's whole life, personal photos and videos, financial regulatory data with long mandatory retention periods," he said. Black added that long-term archival data is the fastest-growing storage tier in the cloud, not only for backup or disaster recovery, but for active archive purposes where AI could use a medium with better latency to gain new insights.

Standing still for sustainability Part of being permanent is Project Silica's use of glass, which is long-lasting and resistant to temperature, humidity and electromagnetic fields, according to Black. That means the storage environment requires less power and climate control than other media, such as LTO tape. Plus, unlike tape, glass doesn't need to be replaced every few years, he added. "Tape is sensitive to humidity, temperature, particles and electromagnetic fields. It wears out," Black said. "The need to replace it every few years and copy the data leads to relatively high costs in both financial and environmental terms. By contrast, glass media is much lower cost, both in financial and environmental terms." Project Silica and other etched storage options such as Cerabyte are good for data sets that need to be stored beyond the 20 to 30 years of LTO tape, Ellis said. "Additionally, they are both good for static data in space where electronic and electromagnetic media require significant shielding from radiation," he said. But glass's long-lasting potential can be both a blessing and a curse, according to Russ Fellows, an analyst at The Futurum Group. While it provides permanency, the bigger question is whether the interfaces needed to read the data will have similar long-lasting qualities, he said. Take the 5.25-inch floppy disk, for example. Floppy disks were a common data storage method less than two decades ago. While some disks might still have usable data on them, there is no easy way to read it. "Even in 50 years, it doesn't matter if the data is on [a given media type] if there's going to be no way to read that data," Fellows said. Moving data to newer media over time means updating the interfaces and ecosystem to read the media, he said. With new technologies, this will have to be laid out going forward.