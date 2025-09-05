Is storage the weak link in your cyber-resilience strategy?

With the knowledge that a large-scale cyberattack is more a case of "when" than "if," organizations require a comprehensive cyber-resiliency strategy. Since attacks such as ransomware are squarely targeting an organization's data, this brings the data -- and storage infrastructure -- into sharp focus.

This focus now seems to be translating into much higher interest levels. A great example is the buyer activity on the Informa TechTarget network. When we look at the storage and data protection segment over the last 180 days, the topic driving the most buyer activity overall is "cyber resilience." Moreover, activity here outstrips the number two topic -- "artificial intelligence" -- by more than two to one. Several additional security-related topics -- cloud security, ransomware, zero-trust, data security, continuity management and security frameworks -- dominate the rest of the top 10.

Buyers are beginning to move from talking about storage-level security measures to actively researching them, with a view to implementing a storage-specific technology strategy. In other words, the purchase intent seems to be increasing.

Cyber-resiliency adoption challenges If this is indeed the case, it would be a very encouraging development. That is because, unfortunately, too many organizations only invest in a cyber-resiliency strategy after they've experienced the consequences of not having such measures in place. In recent months I've spoken with multiple IT leaders who are happy to extoll the virtues and importance of implementing various storage-level resiliency technologies. What did all these organizations have in common? They have all previously been burned -- chiefly via ransomware attacks that saw them lose access to critical data and systems. Unsurprisingly, none of them want to relive the experience. While it's human nature that we tend to resist making changes until it's necessary, there's a fine but definite line here between "necessary" and "too late." Accordingly, it's also useful to consider what specifically prevents organizations from making the necessary investments ahead of time. Ultimately, it's a range of factors. Cost is certainly an issue. Such technologies rarely come for free, and IT leaders face real challenges in where to prioritize their security and other IT investments in a fast-moving threat landscape. A dearth of skills may be an issue for many. Businesses also face organizational challenges: Are storage and infrastructure teams sufficiently joined with security teams to agree on and manage a storage-level cyber-resiliency strategy as part of the broader security effort? Or does one team simply assume that the other has it covered? A further important factor is the nature of the platforms themselves. We are seeing a rapid evolution here that, ultimately, should help serve customers better.