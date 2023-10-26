8 VDI monitoring tools to consider

When it comes to fixing anything, the first step is to understand the source of the problem.

That is exactly what virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) monitoring tools are designed to do. They give IT professionals insight into the inner workings of their deployments, including information on login times, application response times and historical trends. IT can harness all this information to diagnose and resolve problems.

IT pros should understand what VDI monitoring tools should measure and some of the top monitoring tools on the market.

VDI processes to monitor Desktop virtualization uses virtualization software to host a desktop operating system on a collection of virtual machines running on top of virtualization software. Like any other virtualized environment running in the data center, certain processes must be healthy for the desktop environment to work as intended. Every VDI monitoring tool has differing capabilities, and the granularity of the troubleshooting tools varies from product to product. However, there are certain aspects of the user's experience that VDI monitoring software tends to examine: VDI resources. VMs used in VDI deployments share host resources like CPU, storage, network and memory. A big part of VDI monitoring involves ensuring that each virtual desktop receives the hardware resources it needs and that none of the virtual desktops are consuming resources to the point that they are depriving neighboring virtual desktops of necessary resources.

User login times. Most vendors' products monitor how long a user takes to log in to the system. The time it takes users to complete the login process can often gauge the VDI deployment's overall health. Goliath Technologies measures the logon experience for synthetic users to remove user variability and deliver objective measurements. A tool like that enables admins to initiate synthetic user sessions from multiple network locations to validate end-to-end connectivity.

Application load time and responsiveness. Real-time application performance monitoring for desktops is hard because end users can be unpredictable in how they use applications. However, IT should know whether a user sees an hourglass icon when an application loads.

Session responsiveness. This refers to how well the OS responds to user input. IT monitoring tools should be able to catch lags when a user opens the start menu or performs a search.

Graphical performance. Monitoring tools can show whether problems occur if a user tries to perform a graphically intensive operation, like playing a video.

Capacity planning. Some virtualization monitoring software can also be used for capacity planning. By monitoring resource consumption and various aspects of the end-user experience, monitoring software may help IT pros determine the optimal number of virtual desktops they should be running on each virtualization host.

Root cause analytics. If the monitoring software finds that the end-user experience is not as good as it should be, it may use the raw performance metrics to assist with root cause analytics. For example, a monitoring tool might find that a user is experiencing poor application response time because one of the databases used by the applications is generating more storage IOPS requests than the storage hardware can deliver.

How to choose the right VDI monitoring tools When it comes to VDI monitoring, every organization's needs are different. Even so, there are some features and capabilities to consider when shopping for a VDI monitoring tool. Some such features to consider include the following: Automation. Like a physical environment, managing a VDI environment can involve significant work. Automation capabilities can help organizations to reduce the required effort by automating some of the more labor-intensive tasks. This may include deploying new virtual machines, creating virtual desktop images, deploying updates or even deprovisioning old desktops. Real-time application performance monitoring for desktops is hard because end users can be unpredictable in how they use applications. Integrations. Integrations refer to the hardware and software the monitoring tool natively supports. For example, a tool designed for virtualization monitoring will likely include integrations for Hyper-V, VMware and possibly other hypervisors. Some of the general-purpose monitoring tools include hundreds of integrations. Plugins. Plugins often refer to community-developed integrations. They are essentially modules that admins can download and install to make their monitoring software work with resources that are not officially supported. Dashboards and reports. Every monitoring tool provides dashboard views of the monitored resources. This view may sometimes consist of little more than raw metrics, while other tools provide rich topology maps. Additionally, most monitoring tools can generate detailed, downloadable reports. User experience monitoring. Virtual desktop monitoring tools often quantify the end-user experience through user experience monitoring -- using an agent to collect performance metrics from actual user sessions -- or synthetic monitoring. These monitoring tools can help organizations determine whether users have a good or bad overall experience.