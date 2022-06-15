How to approach Citrix performance troubleshooting

It's common for virtual desktop environments to experience performance issues, but there are ways to prevent them.

IT admins should know several tips to prevent and eliminate Citrix performance issues, including how to properly configure provisioning services and cache mode in Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops.

Why positive UX is so important in a Citrix environment It is easy to fall into the trap of not worrying too much about maintaining positive user experience. After all, there needs to be some acceptable level of latency. IT can't stop every slow logon, bandwidth shortage, application performance issue and authentication problem. However, the pressure to deliver a strong performance in any VDI or desktop virtualization environment is extremely high. First and foremost, desktops with consistently poor UX can lead to frustrated users and a lack of productivity. With a regular local desktop, network latency can hinder internet-based tasks, such as email and web browsing, but end users can still view and edit documents and other data stored locally on the endpoint. Virtual desktops have no such offline functionality, making the prospect of a connectivity problem or another back-end issue far more damaging. Some of the main symptoms that IT administrators should look for from an end-user experience perspective are help desk complaints that Citrix is slow, slow Citrix logon times and general slowness or latency within a user session. While IT admins can trace some issues back to resource issues, including a shortage of CPU or general network issues, they may need to dig deeper into metrics within troubleshooting tools to find the root cause of Citrix VM issues. If users have a poor experience, they may decide to work at a different organization that prioritizes positive UX. The pressure is on for Citrix administrators to take all Citrix session performance issues seriously. If users have a poor experience, they may decide to work at a different organization that prioritizes positive UX. While this isn't exclusive to Citrix -- and virtual desktop technologies from vendors such as Microsoft, Google and VMware all need the same attention to detail -- Citrix sessions need as much attention to detail as any other vendor's sessions.

Citrix OS optimization One way to prevent Citrix performance issues is to optimize the OS. Out of the box, Windows 10 can run as a virtual desktop OS; it's built to run on laptops, PCs and tablets. Microsoft includes many services, such as wireless LAN services, diagnostic settings and cleaning scheduled tasks, that are unnecessary for using Windows 10 as a virtual desktop OS. IT can disable these services and optimize the settings to give the image a significant performance boost. IT should optimize the OS by downloading and running Citrix Optimizer when creating a new virtual environment. This tool comes with built-in templates and is fully supported by Citrix. If IT admins are already running an existing deployment, they can run the tool in a scanning mode to optimize missed settings.