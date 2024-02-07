What types of management are available for thin client OSes?

IT administrators must make sure that their end user environment is secure and reliable -- this is the case for all types of OSes including thin client OSes.

Thin clients need management, and these management needs can be quite different depending on the type of device or thin client OS being used. There are a lot of ways out there to give you the correct management for your company.

What are thin client OSes and how can IT manage them? Thin client OSes can be divided into two groups: Linux-based and Windows-based. Each of these OSes have their own management option. Most commonly, the supplier of the thin client -- such as Igel, HP or Dell -- provides its own management software. Igel provides its own Universal Management Suite for its thin clients, HP has its Cloud Endpoint Manager and Dell uses the Wyse Management Suite. Managing a thin client is often more than just deploying some updates. Most thin client management software systems support configuring the thin client. This can include settings around power and sleep, pushing a storefront service to the system or deploying configurations to all the clients. These days, thin clients can also be laptops, so management software might configure things like Wi-Fi networks. Configuring which networks the endpoints are allowed to connect to and preprogramming passwords for corporate networks are important controls to keep in mind as well. Some management software is simple and requires just one configuration file on the network that all the thin clients check to find the latest configurations. Other thin client management platforms are more involved and require the creation of images that administrators must flash onto the thin clients via the corporate network. The latter is more common with Windows thin clients. Managing a thin client is often more than just deploying some updates. Most thin client management software systems support configuring the thin client. Most management software can use automation to perform these tasks and simplify the process for IT administrators. This was not always the case, as administrators used to manually flash a new image from a USB stick onto 200 thin clients once a month. Thin client management software can also help IT deploy security updates via flashing the image, which is another way these technologies can save IT admins time. On Windows-based thin clients, there are typically several lockdown options. This can include settings such as which type of devices users are allowed to connect to the thin client, what websites the device can access or whether a user is allowed to change settings to the mouse and monitor. The settings can even apply to a granular level, allowing users only on approved sites. Thin clients are similar to IoT devices and their OSes, as IT admins also manage them centrally with basic controls and inputs. The biggest difference is that most IoT devices don't require a GUI for end users. But some IoT hardware, such as Raspberry PI, can function and be managed in the same way as an IoT Raspberry PI endpoint.