What purpose do thin client OSes serve?

Thin clients are a useful tool for desktop virtualization. But what role do their OSes play in a virtual desktop environment?

When running a virtualized environment, endpoint devices are necessary to enable connection to the virtual desktop. Zero clients and thin clients are designed to do just that.

Zero clients have no local OS and no local hard drive or moving parts, but they do enable a VDI connection. Dedicated thin clients and the OSes that can run on them provide various benefits. Having an OS on a thin client offers more than a connection mechanism through specific protocols and a user interface. It optimizes resources and helps the organization streamline its IT operations.

What are the different types of thin client OSes? Compared to PCs, thin client hardware tends to be lower cost, less resource-hungry and easily scalable so that organizations can increase or reduce the number of devices as needed. To repurpose and redeploy otherwise obsolete devices, IT departments can install lightweight thin client OSes, such as the Stratodesk NoTouch OS, on older hardware with minimal memory or CPU resources. Since they require fewer resources, they usually need fewer updates and have lower maintenance costs. Additionally, their longer lifespan and ease of management contribute to cost savings. Vendors provide different thin client OSes, with some being specifically for proprietary thin client hardware and firmware, such as HP ThinPro OS, that focus solely on connecting to a specific VDI platform such as VMware Horizon or Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops. Microsoft has designed some versions of Windows specifically for various embedded systems, including thin clients. Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Windows Embedded Standard, for example, are both part of Microsoft's embedded operating systems product group. There are also thin client OSes based on Linux distributions customized for thin client hardware, such as ThinStation and Igel OS. These systems can use local device hardware such as network and USB ports as well as CD drives to access device peripherals. Some organizations develop their own custom thin client OSes and tailor them to their specific needs, incorporating elements from various open source or proprietary platforms. Each type of thin client OS offers its own set of features, optimizations and compatibility with different VDI tools. The choice of a thin client OS often depends on factors such as hardware compatibility, management capabilities, security features and integration with the desired VDI platform. Thin clients provide several management benefits for IT.