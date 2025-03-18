Learn how the Windows Server 2025 editions differ

Microsoft released Windows Server 2025 in November 2024, introducing various new features. Before planning an upgrade to Windows Server 2025, it's worth examining how this version differs from previous releases.

Windows Server 2025 arrived with plenty of updates to appeal to enterprises, including enhanced AD functionality, hot patching and improvements in security. Before switching from an older Windows Server, admins should start with a look at the various editions to find the best fit. It's also important to see what's been removed and what might not make it to the next version so you can plan accordingly.

Compare the Windows Server 2025 editions Microsoft offers several editions of Windows Server 2025, including Essentials, Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter Azure. Smaller organizations with limited IT needs might find Windows Server Essentials the right choice for their workloads. Licenses are not available directly from Microsoft and can only be purchased from a hardware OEM, preinstalled on server hardware. Windows Server Essentials is only available on servers with a single CPU with less than 10 cores. The Standard and Datacenter editions are similar with a few key differences. The main one is the Standard edition only licenses Hyper-V for up to two VMs. There is no limit for the Datacenter edition. Likewise, the Standard edition supports the disaster recovery feature Storage Replica but only allows a single partnership and one resource group. A partnership executes replication between two servers or clusters. There is also a volume size limit of 2 TB. The Datacenter edition does not have these limits. Microsoft said it optimized the Windows Server Datacenter Azure edition for use on its cloud platform. Unlike the Standard and Enterprise editions, the Azure edition does not run on physical hardware and can only be installed in a VM. The main difference between Datacenter and Datacenter Azure is the delivery of product updates. The Windows Server Standard and Datacenter editions receive updated features as a part of new releases, which happen every couple of years. In contrast, the Windows Server Datacenter Azure edition gets new features through Windows Update annually. Microsoft offers two "major updates" for the Azure edition in the first three years.

Understand the Windows Server 2025 hardware requirements Windows Server 2025 requires a 64-bit CPU running at 1.4 GHz at minimum. The CPU must support the following instructions: NX, DEP, CMPXCHG16b, LAHF/SAHF, PrefetchW, Second Level Address Translation (EPT or NPT), POPCNT and SSE4.2. Windows Server 2025 allows for up to 2,048 logical processors. The minimum memory requirement for Windows Server 2025 is 512 MB. However, at least 2 GB of RAM is required to use Desktop Experience, although Microsoft recommends at least 4 GB. If you are installing Windows Server 2025 onto a physical host, then it needs error correction code RAM. Windows Server 2025 supports up to 4 petabytes of RAM on servers with five-level paging; with four-level paging, the limit is 256 TB. Organizations using servers with newer Intel processors benefit from the five-level paging to maximize the amount of RAM for more demanding workloads. Windows Server 2025 can be installed on a system with 32 GB of storage, but Microsoft stresses that this is an absolute minimum. If the machine has 16 GB or more of RAM, then the system will use additional storage space to accommodate paging, hibernation and memory dumps. Microsoft recommends 64 GB or more storage space for best performance, particularly when running Desktop Experience. Microsoft said improved support for non-volatile memory express (NVMe) storage in Windows Server 2025 delivers up to 90% more IOPS. Hyper-V VMs can also be hosted on NVMe over Fabrics storage. The minimum networking requirements for Windows Server 2025 include a Gigabit Ethernet adapter that is PCIe-compliant.

Deprecated features in Windows Server 2025 There are a number of features that Microsoft has deprecated in Windows Server 2025. Deprecated does not mean unavailable or unsupported -- just that these features are on notice, will not receive any further enhancements and will likely be removed in the next Windows Server version. Workloads that depend on one or more deprecated features can run on Windows Server 2025, but customers should look for alternatives to avoid upgrade issues with the next Windows Server release. The deprecated features include the following: Computer Browser.

Failover Clustering Cluster Sets.

L2TP and PPTP (in the Routing and Remote Access Services).

Network Load Balancing.

NTLM.

TLS 1.0 and 1.1.

WebDAV Redirector service.

Windows Internal Database.

Windows Management Instrumentation Command-line.

VBScript.

Windows Server Update Services. Microsoft removed several features in Windows Server 2025, including the following: IIS 6 Management Console.

NTLMv1.

Wordpad.

SMTP Server.

Windows PowerShell 2.0 Engine.