Plan your domain controller migration to Windows Server 2025

Upgrading an Active Directory forest to run on Windows Server 2025 isn't overly difficult, but the process requires preparation.

In its latest Windows Server release, Microsoft introduced several Active Directory enhancements, including new features and improved functionality that will appeal to organizations. Before they can implement these features, though, they'll need to migrate their domain controllers to Windows Server 2025.

This article provides a walkthrough of the planning required before an AD domain controller migration and then covers the steps involved in performing the actual upgrade.

Why upgrade Active Directory? One major development in Windows Server 2025 is the increased database page size. Since the days of Windows 2000, Active Directory has relied on an Extensible Storage Engine database with an 8 KB page size. While this might have been fine 25 years ago, today the page size limitations hinder overall AD scalability. Microsoft has removed these limitations by increasing the page size to 32 KB. Additionally, AD now takes advantage of non-uniform memory access nodes and can support up to 64 CPU cores. Microsoft has also taken steps to improve AD security. As an example, the lightweight directory access protocol used by Active Directory now supports TLS version 1.3. Similarly, Active Directory blocks legacy Security Account Manager Remote Procedure Call protocols in favor of more secure alternatives, such as Kerberos. The Microsoft Learn website offers a full list of the latest AD enhancements.

Prepare for your domain controller migration Before upgrading your domain controllers to Windows Server 2025, take the following steps to help ensure a smooth and successful migration. Assess replication process The first step involves checking Active Directory to make sure the domain controllers are properly replicating with one another and that the replication process is healthy. This step will also need to be performed again later as part of the migration process. To check the replication status, open PowerShell and enter the command RepAdmin /ReplSummary . Make sure there are no replication errors, as shown in Figure 1. Figure 1. Check for replication errors by using the RepAdmin tool. Create an Active Directory backup This backup should be done at the last minute to ensure capture of all the latest AD changes. Practice restoring your backups to a lab environment so that you can test their integrity. This process helps familiarize the recovery process in case anything goes wrong. Audit legacy protocols, applications Evaluate NT LAN Manager usage throughout your organization. NTLM is a legacy protocol that you should ideally phase out as part of the upgrade process. However, you might still have legacy applications that require NTLM, which might force you to continue using the protocol. Evaluate hardware requirements These requirements are relatively modest: 1.4 GHz 64-bit CPU; 2 GB of RAM, or 4 GB as recommended for the Desktop Experience; and 32 GB of storage. You should also review the hardware that your existing domain controllers currently use, since domain controllers will almost always require more than just the minimum hardware. This would be a good time to assess whether your existing hardware allocations are sufficient or if you need to allocate more hardware to your domain controllers. Consider raising functional levels Finally, decide whether you want to upgrade to the latest domain and forest functional levels. Prior to Windows Server 2025, the highest available functional level was Windows Server 2016. Upgrading to the Windows Server 2025 domain functional level lets you take advantage of all the latest enhancements, but you cannot perform the upgrade until all of the domain controllers within the domain are running Windows Server 2025. Note that upgrading the domain functional level is a one-way operation. Once you upgrade the functional level, you will no longer be able to deploy domain controllers running older versions of Windows. The same basic concept also applies to forest functional level upgrades. Raising the forest functional level to Windows Server 2025 requires all of your domains to be operating at the Windows Server 2025 domain functional level. Once again, this is a one-way operation; once you raise the forest functional level, you can no longer deploy domains at lower functional levels. The importance of having a good AD backup increases exponentially when upgrading functional levels. It's a good idea to create a new one just before raising a functional level. Plan Your Domain Controller Migration to Windows Server 2025 14:40