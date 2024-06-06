Find and fix server problems with Best Practices Analyzer

Maintaining the health and security of your Windows Server environment requires technical expertise, which Microsoft helpfully bottles up in one of its native tools.

Microsoft offers a range of utilities and resources to assist IT workers in their efforts to follow recommended guidelines and best practices for configuring and securing their systems. These tools also give insights into the state of the environment, identifying potential issues, risks and vulnerabilities. These utilities also help admins optimize the performance, reliability and availability of their systems. One of the most useful tools that covers all these areas is Best Practices Analyzer (BPA).

What is Microsoft Best Practices Analyzer? Microsoft integrates BPA in several of its products, such as Windows Server, Exchange Server, SQL Server, SharePoint Server and Hyper-V. BPA scans the configuration and settings of these products and compares them with the industry standards and Microsoft's best practices. BPA generates a report that shows deviations or violations from the best practices, along with the severity level, explanation and how to resolve each issue. BPA improves system security by detecting and fixing any misconfigurations, errors or weaknesses that could expose organizations to attacks or compromise. BPA enhances the performance and functionality of their systems by applying the optimal settings and parameters that suit their specific scenarios and workloads.

What is Windows Server Best Practices Analyzer? Windows Server BPA is a built-in feature available in Windows Server 2008 R2 and later versions. Windows Server BPA scans the installed roles and features and checks if they comply with the best practices defined by Microsoft based on the feedback and experience of customers, partners and experts. Windows Server BPA can detect issues in several areas, such as security, performance, configuration, operation and maintenance. You can use Windows Server BPA to run targeted scans in servers that host critical infrastructure workloads, such as AD, Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP), DNS and SQL Server. These workloads require high levels of security, availability and performance. Any issues or misconfigurations could have serious consequences for the entire network and organization. Using Windows Server BPA ensures the servers have been secured and built to meet best practices. You operate Windows Server BPA either with Server Manager or PowerShell. Server Manager is best used if logged in locally and you want to quickly start and/or view the report results. The benefit of using PowerShell is remote execution and running saved scripts as scheduled tasks to assist in vulnerability remediation program tracking.

How to run Windows Server BPA from Server Manager Admins can run a BPA scan against the entire local server or at specific workloads. The following steps scan the entire server, which is helpful to establish a baseline. For this tutorial, the target system is Windows Server 2019. To scan an installed role, select the role instead of Local Server in the first step of the following process: Open Server Manager. Select Local Server in the left-hand side menu, and scroll down in the main window until you see the Best Practices Analyzer section. Click the Tasks drop-down menu on the right-hand side above the Best Practices Analyzer section to expand it. Click on the Start BPA Scan button to run the scan. When the process completes, review the results from the window. Run a Best Practices Analyzer scan on the Windows Server system from Server Manager. The results window shows the severity, title and category of any issues found during the scan.

How to run Windows Server BPA with PowerShell To use BPA with PowerShell, you must find the ModelID of the role or the feature to scan. Open PowerShell as administrator, and enter the Get-BPAModel command to output the ModelID for the role or features to scan on the Windows Server system. Use PowerShell to get a list of the roles and features on the system. Some of the common ModelIDs on Windows Server are in this chart. Role or function ModelID AD Domain Services (AD DS) Microsoft/Windows/DirectoryServices DHCP Microsoft/Windows/DHCPServer DNS Microsoft/Windows/DNSServer SQL Microsoft/SqlServer/2012 Next, invoke the model to scan with the following PowerShell code. This example checks the DNS server role: Invoke-BPAModel -modelID Microsoft/Windows/DNSServer This typically only takes a few minutes to complete. To see the results of the scan, use the same ModelID syntax, but replace Invoke-BPAModel with Get-BpaResult: Get-BpaResult -modelID Microsoft/Windows/DNSServer Run the PowerShell command to check the DNS server role on Windows Server, and then use the PowerShell command to output the scan results. This output isn't easy to read or track. The following code exports to a text file for easier reading: Invoke-BPAModel -modelID Microsoft/Windows/DNSServer | Out-File -FilePath [filelocation] For even better results, you could create a CSV file of the results to import into Excel to track the remediation of findings: Invoke-BPAModel -modelID Microsoft/Windows/DNSServer | ConvertTo-CSV | Set-Content "C:\BPA_Results.csv"