How to manage Microsoft 365 guest users with PowerShell

Whether it's partners, clients, vendors or consultants, many organizations need to accommodate guest users in Microsoft 365. As the admin of this platform, it's your job to make management of guest users quick and painless.

Guest users are the key to extending your digital workspace into a shared environment to help cross-organizational projects succeed. You can use the admin portal for work related to guest users. But when you need to get work done quickly without introducing errors, it's worth using automation, particularly when you need to make changes in bulk. PowerShell with Microsoft Graph is one viable combination to handle guest user management on the Microsoft 365 platform when you need to maximize efficiency.

What is a guest user in Microsoft 365? Guest users in Microsoft 365 are a vital bridge for collaboration to give individuals outside your organization access to specific resources, applications and data. Guest users let organizations do the following: Enhance collaboration. Guest users facilitate teamwork across organizations. You can invite them to work together on documents, engage in team discussions and contribute to projects like internal team members.

Understanding the types of guest users in Microsoft 365 A pivotal feature of Microsoft 365 is letting external users participate in your organization's internal processes without compromising security. It is essential to understand how the different types of guest users operate within Microsoft 365. External guest users These individuals belong to another organization or domain and are invited to work on specific projects, documents or shared resources. These users might include clients, partners, vendors, contractors or customers. It's important to preserve data security and control when partnering with these external stakeholders. External guest users have the following characteristics and capabilities: Limited access. Organizations grant external guest users access to the resources and applications necessary for their tasks. This controlled access safeguards sensitive company data.

How do guest users differ from regular users in Microsoft 365? Both guest users and regular users have distinct roles, privileges and access levels that cater to different collaboration requirements. While guests and regular users can collaborate within the Microsoft 365 environment, the scope, depth and control of their access differ substantially. Organizations must understand these differences to ensure efficient collaboration while maintaining robust security. Access scope Guest users . Access is typically limited by the invitation to specific resources, such as a SharePoint site, Microsoft Teams channel or a Planner board. They can't view or access resources without permission.

What are the prerequisites for PowerShell management for guest users? Microsoft Graph offers a unified way to access Microsoft 365 services from multiple programming languages. Administrators use the Microsoft Graph PowerShell module to interact seamlessly with data in Microsoft services such Entra ID, SharePoint Online and Microsoft Teams. The module does more than just translate commands directly; it adapts to fit the familiar, native PowerShell experience to provide continuity and ease of use. If needed, you can also use the Microsoft Entra and Entra ID portal capabilities. However, PowerShell management offers several advantages over the portal method. See the following pros and cons of using Microsoft Graph PowerShell versus Microsoft Entra B2B, formerly Azure AD B2B, for granting access and managing external guests. Microsoft Graph pros Unified access. Allows interaction with many Microsoft services beyond Microsoft Entra ID for a more holistic management experience.

Allows interaction with many Microsoft services beyond Microsoft Entra ID for a more holistic management experience. Granularity. Provides a finer level of control over operations due to its rich set of commands and properties.

Provides a finer level of control over operations due to its rich set of commands and properties. Extensibility. Excels at integrating custom apps, workflows and automation scripts. Microsoft Graph cons Complexity. Due to its comprehensive coverage, it can be overkill for simple, direct tasks.

Due to its comprehensive coverage, it can be overkill for simple, direct tasks. Permission management. Requires careful permissions management, which might introduce additional overhead. Microsoft Entra B2B pros Simplicity. Tailored for managing external guests with a straightforward approach for specific tasks.

Tailored for managing external guests with a straightforward approach for specific tasks. Integration. Natively integrated into Microsoft Entra ID for compatibility with other Azure services.

Natively integrated into Microsoft Entra ID for compatibility with other Azure services. Dedicated features. Built-in features, such as like invitation redemption, ease the external collaboration process. Microsoft Entra B2B cons Limited scope. Primarily centered around guest and external identity management, which limits its versatility. You must weigh several factors to determine the appropriate tool for managing external users. If the primary focus is external user management, then Microsoft Entra B2B is the clear choice. However, Microsoft Graph is more comprehensive for more expansive tasks that touch a wide range of Microsoft services. If you want to integrate with custom applications or automate intricate workflows that span multiple services, then Microsoft Graph is invaluable due to its versatility. Organizations that prioritize simplicity in their operations might find Microsoft Entra B2B's specific features more user-friendly and intuitive. Lastly, it's essential to consider the future. If you anticipate a need to diversify management tasks, then starting with Microsoft Graph may help you avoid a significant shift later. How to use the Microsoft Graph PowerShell module To start using Microsoft Graph with PowerShell, install the module from the PowerShell Gallery with the following command. Install-Module -Name Microsoft.Graph -Scope CurrentUser To connect to the Microsoft Graph, run the following PowerShell command to get the access token for authentication to access Microsoft 365. Connect-MgGraph At the prompt, sign in with a Microsoft 365 account with the necessary permissions to access your desired data.

How to use PowerShell to work with Microsoft 365 guest users Using the Microsoft Graph PowerShell SDK simplifies the process of working with guest users in areas related to invitation, user management, license management and permission control. To execute any of the following PowerShell commands, connect to Microsoft Graph with an account that has the correct permissions. How to invite individual guest users in Microsoft 365 $invitation = @{ InvitedUserEmailAddress = '[email protected]' InviteRedirectUrl = 'https://portal.azure.com' } New-MgInvitation -BodyParameter $invitation How to perform a bulk invitation for multiple guest users $guestUsers = @('[email protected]', '[email protected]', '[email protected]') foreach ($user in $guestUsers) { $invitation = @{ InvitedUserEmailAddress = $user InviteRedirectUrl = 'https://portal.azure.com' } New-MgInvitation -BodyParameter $invitation } How to view and export a list of guest users $guests = Get-MgUser -Filter "usertype eq 'Guest'" $guests | Export-Csv -Path 'C:\Reports\Guests.csv' How to add or remove licenses for a guest user Set-MgUserLicense ` -UserId '[email protected]' ` -Addlicenses @{SkuId = '4016f256-b063-4864-816e-d818aad600c9'} ` -RemoveLicenses @() How to add or remove licenses for several guest users $guestUsers = @('[email protected]', '[email protected]') foreach ($user in $guestUsers) { Set-MgUserLicense ` -UserId $user ` -Addlicenses @{SkuId = '4016f256-b063-4864-816e-d818aad600c9'} ` -RemoveLicenses @() } There are three primary access levels for guest users in Microsoft Entra ID: limited, full and restricted. These levels determine what actions a guest user can perform within the directory. You can use PowerShell to set the required permission level. $directoryRoles = Get-MgDirectoryRole | Sort DisplayName $globalAdmin = $directoryRoles | ? {$_.DisplayName -eq "Global administrator"} | ` Select -ExpandProperty Id $user = Get-MgUser -UserId '[email protected]' $roleMembers = Get-MgDirectoryRoleMember -DirectoryRoleId $globalAdmin New-MgDirectoryRoleMemberByRef ` -DirectoryRoleId $globalAdmin ` -BodyParameter @{ "@odata.id" = "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/directoryObjects/$($user.Id)"} After adding a guest user to your Microsoft 365 tenant, your work continues. You can monitor the user's activities and check login activity to maintain security and understand guest-user interactions. Use the following PowerShell command to get information about guest user sign-ins. Get-MgAuditLogSignin ` -Filter "userPrincipalName eq '[email protected]'"