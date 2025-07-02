Integrating digital cognitive assessments into primary care

With no current cure for dementia, early diagnosis is critically important to slow the progression of the disease and enable patients to plan for the future. Assessing patients for mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is an early indicator of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, could help address the issue; however, time constraints hinder routine testing.

This is why researchers at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School sought to examine the feasibility of integrating a digital cognitive assessment into routine primary care visits. Not only did they find the approach feasible, but they also observed that patients wanted to know their MCI results and were willing to perform the assessment.

Though integrating the digital assessment may require changes to the appointment workflow, researchers highlighted the primary benefit of the approach: reducing dementia burden by catching the disease early.

UNDERSTANDING MCI AND HOW TO ASSESS IT According to the Alzheimer's Association, MCI is an early stage of memory loss or loss of other cognitive abilities, such as language or visual/spatial perception. MCI is often noticed by the person who has it or their loved ones, but typically does not affect their ability to engage in daily activities. Some people with MCI may go on to develop dementia, but others do not. MCI prevalence is widespread in America, with research showing that 22% of U.S. adults 65 and over have MCI. MCI assessments take various forms, including interviews, paper-and-pencil tests, or computer-based tests. During assessments, clinicians may examine a wide array of factors, including memory, reasoning, language and motor skills. Honghuang Lin, PhD, professor of medicine and co-director of the Program in Digital Medicine at UMass Chan Medical School, noted that even a person's voice can serve as a digital biomarker to assess cognitive health. "Speech usually is one of the first signs of cognitive impairment," he said, adding that acoustic and linguistic features, as well as specific speech patterns, can be indicative of potential MCI. Assessing patients for MCI during routine primary care appointments could help increase early detection of the disease; however, there are many competing priorities during the typical primary care appointment. "[A primary care visit is] like 20 minutes, and a patient may see their primary care [provider] like once a year," Lin said. "There's so many things you have to do. So, if we have a digital cognitive assessment that can be very easy to implement, but it can also provide enough information about the patient's cognitive health, that would be very useful." This is where Linus Health's Core Cognitive Evaluation (CCE), a tablet-based cognitive assessment tool, comes in. Lin, who has worked with Linus Health for many years, noted that the CCE is convenient and provides adequate information to assess MCI. The CCE includes an immediate recall task, a digital clock drawing test and a delayed recall task administered via a tablet. A machine learning algorithm analyzes the user's performance and determines their score on a scale of zero to five, with zero indicating cognitive impairment. The CCE also includes a qualitative survey that screens for modifiable lifestyle, psychosocial risk and protective factors related to brain health.