Health plans fall short in maternity care member communication

Health plans and their pregnant members might agree that member communication is a priority, but they aren't on the same page about what good communication actually looks like, according to a new report from Sage Growth Partners.

Member communication, particularly about maternity care, is flagging, the report showed. Only 4% of the 50 surveyed health plan leaders said their members understand their maternity and postpartum coverage "very well," and more than half (58%) said members understand coverage only "somewhat well."

Members tell a similar story, with 56% of the 300 recently pregnant health plan members surveyed saying as much.

"At one of the most important and vulnerable points in a family's healthcare journey, too many women are struggling to understand their coverage, navigate their care and find the support they need," Dan D'Orazio, CEO of Sage Growth Partners, said in a statement.

All of this paints a fractured landscape for member communication, the report authors indicated. And although members and health plan leaders alike agree that better member communication before, during and after pregnancy is key, they aren't on the same page about how to fix it.

Member communication doesn't resonate The problem isn't that health plans aren't communicating; it's that they aren't communicating in ways that resonate with members. That leaves members feeling ill-informed and alone, which could ultimately adversely affect outcomes -- and health plans' bottom lines. In some cases, payers and members literally aren't speaking the same language. A third of members said they don't receive communications in their preferred language, rendering messages useless for folks with limited English proficiency. In other cases, the disconnect comes down to poor messaging. For example, only 30% of members said the resources their health plan gave them were helpful. And while 53% of members said they receive text message outreach from their health plans, only 28% said those messages were helpful. The risks of poor member communication are real. According to the survey, 41% of members didn't feel confident taking their babies home from the hospital. Another 56% said they were at least a little confused about their health plans, as well as health risks during pregnancy. To their credit, health plans are aware of their member communication problems and are eager to fix them. In fact, 68% of health plan leaders said member engagement and navigation is a key maternal health priority for the next 24 months. But there's a disconnect between member needs and health plan approaches to communication.

Health plans off-base about member communication needs Although plans identified member communication as a strategic priority, especially regarding maternity care programs, they aren't hitting on the topics members need. For example, although health plans think items like cost-sharing, covered benefits, prior authorization requirements and eligibility or redeterminations are most confusing for members, the member survey told a different story. Recently pregnant people said they are more worried about how long their coverage lasts and what services are covered. Health plans and members are also not in agreement about the most effective communication channels. Health plans think live phone calls, text messages, and community outreach are most effective, but they are only somewhat correct. Members early in their pregnancy value text messages, mobile apps and printed materials. For those later in their pregnancy, they value engagement that actually supports them in taking care of their baby -- phone or text check-ins with nurses, lactation support and behavioral health support (such as for postpartum depression). This discrepancy could be risky for health plans, 70% of which said they face significant financial pressures in maternal health. As health plans target their biggest cost centers -- preterm births, long NICU stays and high-cost inpatient stays -- they will need to consider the engagement strategies that will resonate with members and move the needle on outcomes.